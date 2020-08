What to expect from Canadian bank earnings next week

Noah Zivitz

Monday, August 24

-Notable data: StatsCan flash estimate for July manufacturing sales

-Notable earnings: Just Energy

-Four-day Republican National Convention begins

Tuesday, August 25

-Notable data: U.S. new home sales

-Notable earnings: Bank of Montreal, Bank of Nova Scotia, Best Buy, Nordstrom

-Bank of Canada deputy governor Lawrence Schembri addresses Canadian Association for Business Economics (1330)

Wednesday, August 26

-Notable data: StatsCan's monthly estimate of business openings and closings, U.S. durable goods orders

-Notable earnings: Royal Bank of Canada, National Bank

-Bank of Canada senior deputy governor Carolyn Wilkins delivers opening remarks at BoC workshop (1000)

Thursday, August 27

-Notable data: Canadian current account balance, U.S. GDP (Q2, second reading), U.S. initial jobless claims

-Notable earnings: Toronto-Dominion Bank, CIBC, BRP, Gap, Dollar Tree, Dell Technologies

-Two-day virtual Jackson Hole economic policy symposium begins (U.S. Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell speaks at 910; Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem delivers remarks at 1115)

Friday, August 28

-Notable data: Canadian GDP (June and Q2), U.S. personal income and spending

-Notable earnings: Canadian Western Bank