The Week Ahead: Canadian bank earnings; low-level China, U.S. trade talks begin

Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

Monday, August 20

-Bank of Canada Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins speaks on panel at Central Bank Research Association in Frankfurt (0915)

-U.S. Trade Representative begins public hearing regarding potential tariffs on US$200 billion of Chinese goods

-Canadian International Trade Tribunal to determine if there's reasonable evidence of U.S. drywall dumping

Tuesday, August 21

-Notable earnings: BHP Billiton, TJX

-Notable data: Canadian wholesale trade

-Three-day federal cabinet retreat begins in Nanaimo, B.C.

Wednesday, August 22

-Notable earnings: Royal Bank of Canada, Lowe's, Target

-Notable data: Canadian retail sales, U.S. existing home sales

-U.S. Federal Reserve to release minutes from last meeting (1400)

-Low-level U.S.-China trade talks expected to begin

Thursday, August 23

-Notable earnings: Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Alibaba

-Notable data: StatsCan EI report, U.S. new home sales

-Three-day Conservative Party of Canada convention begins in Halifax

-Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank's annual economic symposium begins in Jackson Hole, Wyoming (Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz scheduled to deliver remarks Saturday)

Friday, August 24

-U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell delivers speech at Jackson Hole symposium (1000)