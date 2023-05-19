Monday, May 22

  • Notable earnings: Zoom Video Communications
  • Victoria Day (markets closed in Canada)

Tuesday, May 23

  • Notable data: Industrial Product and Raw Materials Price Indices, S&P Global PMIs, U.S. New Home Sales
  • Notable earnings: Lowe’s Cos, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Toll Brothers, Urban Outfitters
  • Merck & Co AGM

Wednesday, May 24

  • Notable earnings: Scotiabank, Bank of Montreal, Kohl’s Corp., NVIDIA, Snowflake, American Eagle Outfitters, Guess?
  • Amazon AGM
  • Cineplex AGM
  • 1400: FOMC Minutes

Thursday, May 25

  • Notable data: Survey of Employment, Payrolls and Hours,  U.S. Initial Jobless Claims, U.S. Real GDP, U.S. Pending Home Sales
  • Notable earnings: CIBC, Royal Bank of Canada, TD Bank, Best Buy, Dollar Tree, Costco, The Gap, Lions Gate Entertainment
  • McDonald’s AGM

Friday, May 26

  • Notable data: Ottawa’s Fiscal Monitor, U.S. Personal Income & Consumption, U.S. Advance Economic Indicators Report, U.S. Durable Goods Order, University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index
  • Notable earnings: Canadian Western Bank
  • Notable Guest(s): Chris Fowler, President and CEO, Canadian Western Bank
  • Lowe’s Cos AGM