52m ago
The Week Ahead: Canadian bank earnings; U.S. GDP data due
BNN Bloomberg,
Canadian banks’ valuations will come under additional pressure in an economic slowdown: Analyst
Monday, May 22
- Notable earnings: Zoom Video Communications
- Victoria Day (markets closed in Canada)
Tuesday, May 23
- Notable data: Industrial Product and Raw Materials Price Indices, S&P Global PMIs, U.S. New Home Sales
- Notable earnings: Lowe’s Cos, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Toll Brothers, Urban Outfitters
- Merck & Co AGM
Wednesday, May 24
- Notable earnings: Scotiabank, Bank of Montreal, Kohl’s Corp., NVIDIA, Snowflake, American Eagle Outfitters, Guess?
- Amazon AGM
- Cineplex AGM
- 1400: FOMC Minutes
Thursday, May 25
- Notable data: Survey of Employment, Payrolls and Hours, U.S. Initial Jobless Claims, U.S. Real GDP, U.S. Pending Home Sales
- Notable earnings: CIBC, Royal Bank of Canada, TD Bank, Best Buy, Dollar Tree, Costco, The Gap, Lions Gate Entertainment
- McDonald’s AGM
Friday, May 26
- Notable data: Ottawa’s Fiscal Monitor, U.S. Personal Income & Consumption, U.S. Advance Economic Indicators Report, U.S. Durable Goods Order, University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index
- Notable earnings: Canadian Western Bank
- Notable Guest(s): Chris Fowler, President and CEO, Canadian Western Bank
- Lowe’s Cos AGM