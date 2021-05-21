May 21, 2021
The Week Ahead: Canadian banks earnings, Quebec ends curfew
BNN Bloomberg,
Monday, May 24
- European Union leaders begin two-day in-person summit in Brussels
- Notable data: U.S. new home sales
- Notable earnings: Nordstrom
- Notable earnings: BMO, Nvidia
- Suncor Energy holds investor day (1000)
- CEOs of JPMorgan Chase & Co., Goldman Sachs, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Citigroup, and Morgan Stanley address U.S. Senate Banking hearing on oversight of Wall Street firms (1000)
- Auditor General Karen Hogan delivers two COVID reports (on securing PPEs and support to Indigenous communities) (approx 1400)
- TD Securities hosts telecom conference (Rogers CEO Joe Natale @ 900, BCE CEO Mirko Bibic @ 950, Telus CFO Doug French @ 1040)
- BCE CFO Glen LeBlanc addresses JP Morgan conference (1410)
- Notable data: U.S. GDP (Q1), U.S. durable goods orders, U.S. initial jobless claims
- Notable earnings: Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Salesforce.com, Costco, Best Buy, Gap
- Enbridge CEO Al Monaco addresses Scotiabank conference
- U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen addresses U.S. House Appropriations Committee (1100)
- U.S. House Financial Services Committee holds hearing "Holding Megabanks Accountable: An Update on Banking Practices, Programs and Policies" (1200)
- Notable data: U.S. personal income and spending
- Notable earnings: National Bank of Canada, Canadian Western Bank
- G7 finance ministers and central bankers hold virtual meeting
- Quebec lifts curfew, loosens restrictions on restaurants