Aug 16, 2019
The Week Ahead: Canadian banks report earnings; Powell heads to Jackson Hole
BNN Bloomberg,
Monday, August 19
-Notable earnings: BHP
Tuesday, August 20
-Notable earnings: Home Depot, TJX
-Notable data: Canadian manufacturing sales, Teranet/National Bank Canadian home price index
-Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario holds lottery to select 42 cannabis retail licence applicants
Wednesday, August 21
-Notable earnings: Royal Bank of Canada, Lowe's, Target, Nordstrom, L Brands
-Notable data: Canadian CPI, U.S. existing home sales
-House of Commons Ethics Committee holds emergency meeting on Conflict of Interest Act violation by Prime Minister Trudeau
-U.S. Federal Reserve releases minutes from last meeting (2 p.m. ET)
Thursday, August 22
-Notable earnings: CIBC, Gap
-Notable data: Canadian wholesale trade, EI report
-Three-day Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium begins in Wyoming
Friday, August 23
-Notable earnings: Foot Locker
-Notable data: Canadian retail sales, U.S. new home sales
-U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell delivers speech at Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium (10 a.m. ET)
-Transat shareholder vote on takeover by Air Canada (10 a.m. ET)