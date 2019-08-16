The Week Ahead: Canadian banks report earnings; Powell heads to Jackson Hole

Monday, August 19

-Notable earnings: BHP

Tuesday, August 20

-Notable earnings: Home Depot, TJX

-Notable data: Canadian manufacturing sales, Teranet/National Bank Canadian home price index

-Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario holds lottery to select 42 cannabis retail licence applicants

Wednesday, August 21

-Notable earnings: Royal Bank of Canada, Lowe's, Target, Nordstrom, L Brands

-Notable data: Canadian CPI, U.S. existing home sales

-House of Commons Ethics Committee holds emergency meeting on Conflict of Interest Act violation by Prime Minister Trudeau

-U.S. Federal Reserve releases minutes from last meeting (2 p.m. ET)

Thursday, August 22

-Notable earnings: CIBC, Gap

-Notable data: Canadian wholesale trade, EI report

-Three-day Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium begins in Wyoming

Friday, August 23

-Notable earnings: Foot Locker

-Notable data: Canadian retail sales, U.S. new home sales

-U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell delivers speech at Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium (10 a.m. ET)

-Transat shareholder vote on takeover by Air Canada (10 a.m. ET)