Jul 17, 2020
The Week Ahead: Canadian CPI, earnings heat up
By Noah Zivitz
Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg
BNN Bloomberg sets up the week ahead with what investors need to know.
NOTE: G20 central bankers and finance ministers are holding a virtual meeting this weekend
Monday, July 20
-Notable data: Teranet/National Bank home price index
-Notable earnings: PrairieSky Royalty, Choice Properties REIT, IBM, Halliburton
-BlackNorth Initiative virtual summit
-Deadline for Standing Rock Sioux Tribe to file briefs re. Dakota Access Pipeline shutdown with U.S. circuit court (1600)
Tuesday, July 21
-Notable data: Canadian retail sales
-Notable earnings: Canadian National Railway, Coca-Cola, United Airlines, Baker Hughes, Lockheed Martin
-Torstar special shareholders' virtual meeting for vote on Nordstar deal (1000)
-U.S. Senate Banking Committee votes on nominations of Judy Shelton and Christopher Wallers to Federal Reserve board of governors
-Two-day Microsoft Inspire virtual conference begins (keynote by CEO Satya Nadella)
Wednesday, July 22
-Notable data: Canadian CPI, Canadian manufacturing sales flash estimate for June, U.S. existing home sales
-Notable earnings: Rogers Communications, Canadian Pacific Railway, Suncor Energy, Mullen Group, A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund, Tesla, Microsoft, Kinder Morgan, Las Vegas Sands, CSX
-Empire Company to release new three-year plan (700)
Thursday, July 23
-Notable data: U.S. initial jobless claims
-Notable earnings: Loblaw, Precision Drilling, Teck Resources, Aecon Group, Yamana Gold, Southwest Airlines, American Airlines, AT&T, Twitter, Intel
-Major League Baseball season scheduled to begin
Friday, July 24
-Notable data: U.S. new home sales
-Notable earnings: Roots, Verizon