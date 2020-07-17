The Week Ahead: Canadian CPI, earnings heat up

Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

BNN Bloomberg sets up the week ahead with what investors need to know.

NOTE: G20 central bankers and finance ministers are holding a virtual meeting this weekend

Monday, July 20

-Notable data: Teranet/National Bank home price index

-Notable earnings: PrairieSky Royalty, Choice Properties REIT, IBM, Halliburton

-BlackNorth Initiative virtual summit

-Deadline for Standing Rock Sioux Tribe to file briefs re. Dakota Access Pipeline shutdown with U.S. circuit court (1600)

Tuesday, July 21

-Notable data: Canadian retail sales

-Notable earnings: Canadian National Railway, Coca-Cola, United Airlines, Baker Hughes, Lockheed Martin

-Torstar special shareholders' virtual meeting for vote on Nordstar deal (1000)

-U.S. Senate Banking Committee votes on nominations of Judy Shelton and Christopher Wallers to Federal Reserve board of governors

-Two-day Microsoft Inspire virtual conference begins (keynote by CEO Satya Nadella)

Wednesday, July 22

-Notable data: Canadian CPI, Canadian manufacturing sales flash estimate for June, U.S. existing home sales

-Notable earnings: Rogers Communications, Canadian Pacific Railway, Suncor Energy, Mullen Group, A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund, Tesla, Microsoft, Kinder Morgan, Las Vegas Sands, CSX

-Empire Company to release new three-year plan (700)

Thursday, July 23

-Notable data: U.S. initial jobless claims

-Notable earnings: Loblaw, Precision Drilling, Teck Resources, Aecon Group, Yamana Gold, Southwest Airlines, American Airlines, AT&T, Twitter, Intel

-Major League Baseball season scheduled to begin

Friday, July 24

-Notable data: U.S. new home sales

-Notable earnings: Roots, Verizon