20h ago
The Week Ahead: Canadian GDP, Alberta starts reopening
BNN Bloomberg,
Monday, May 31
- U.S. markets closed for Memorial Day
- Notable data: Canadian industrial product and raw materials price indices, Canadian current account balance
- Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development releases economic outlook (0500)
Tuesday, June 1
- Notable data: Canadian GDP (Q1), ISM U.S. manufacturing index
- Notable earnings: Bank of Nova Scotia, Canopy Growth, Canaccord Genuity, Zoom Video Communications
- U.S. Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard addresses Economic Club of New York (1400)
- Coming-into-force for tougher mortgage stress tests
- Alberta allows patio dining at restaurants and 15 per cent capacity for retailers in first stage of summer reopening
- OPEC+ holds ministerial meeting
Wednesday, June 2
- Notable data: Canadian building permits
- Notable earnings: Laurentian Bank
- U.S. Federal Reserve releases Beige Book (1400)
- Facebook hosts developer conference
Thursday, June 3
- Notable data: U.S. initial jobless claims, ISM U.S. services index
- Notable earnings: Lululemon, Slack Technologies
- International Energy Agency releases "World Energy Investment 2021"
Friday, June 4
- Notable data: Canadian labour force survey, U.S. non-farm payrolls, U.S. factory orders, U.S. durable goods
- G7 finance ministers and central bankers meet in London