Monday, May 31

  • U.S. markets closed for Memorial Day
  • Notable data: Canadian industrial product and raw materials price indices, Canadian current account balance
  • Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development releases economic outlook (0500)

Tuesday, June 1

  • Notable data: Canadian GDP (Q1), ISM U.S. manufacturing index
  • Notable earnings: Bank of Nova Scotia, Canopy Growth, Canaccord Genuity, Zoom Video Communications
  • U.S. Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard addresses Economic Club of New York (1400)
  • Coming-into-force for tougher mortgage stress tests
  • Alberta allows patio dining at restaurants and 15 per cent capacity for retailers in first stage of summer reopening
  • OPEC+ holds ministerial meeting

Wednesday, June 2

  • Notable data: Canadian building permits
  • Notable earnings: Laurentian Bank
  • U.S. Federal Reserve releases Beige Book (1400)
  • Facebook hosts developer conference

Thursday, June 3

  • Notable data: U.S. initial jobless claims, ISM U.S. services index
  • Notable earnings: Lululemon, Slack Technologies
  • International Energy Agency releases "World Energy Investment 2021"

Friday, June 4

  • Notable data: Canadian labour force survey, U.S. non-farm payrolls, U.S. factory orders, U.S. durable goods
  • G7 finance ministers and central bankers meet in London