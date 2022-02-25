Feb 25, 2022
The Week Ahead: Canadian GDP data due; Bank earnings continue
By Noah Zivitz
Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg
Saturday, February 26
- Berkshire Hathaway earnings and annual letter
Monday, February 28
- Notable data: Canadian current account balance, industrial product and raw materials price indices
- Notable earnings: Spin Master, Zoom Video Communications
- Alberta Finance Minister Travis Toews addresses Calgary Chamber of Commerce (1330)
- Tracy Robinson's first day as Canadian National Railway's president and chief executive
- Canada's relaxed travel rules take effect (including no longer requiring PCR test for pre-entry into the country)
Tuesday, March 1
- Notable data: Canadian GDP (Q4), ISM U.S. manufacturing index
- Notable earnings: Bank of Montreal, Bank of Nova Scotia, First National Financial, Canfor, Aecon Group, Kinaxis, Element Fleet Management, Salesforce.com, Target, Nordstrom, AMC Entertainment Holdings
- Parliamentary Budget Office releases report “Economic and Fiscal Outlook – March 2022” (900)
- Chevron holds investor day (1000)
- Ontario and Alberta set to remove all capacity limits
- U.S. President Joe Biden delivers State of the Union address
Wednesday, March 2
- Notable earnings: Laurentian Bank of Canada, George Weston, AutoCanada, Dollar Tree
- Exxon Mobil holds investor day (900)
- Bank of Canada releases interest rate decision (1000)
- U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell addresses U.S. House Financial Services Committee hearing "Monetary Policy and the State of the Economy" (1000)
- Calgary Chamber of Commerce holds conference on energy sector transformation (1030)
- U.S. Federal Reserve releases Beige Book (1400)
- OPEC+ holds ministerial meeting
Thursday, March 3
- Notable data: U.S. initial jobless claims and ISM services index
- Notable earnings: Toronto-Dominion Bank, Canadian Natural Resources, Crescent Point Energy, MEG Energy, SNC-Lavalin, Sleep Country Canada, Parkland, Martinrea, Algonquin Power & Utilties, Costco, Best Buy, Gap
- U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell addresses U.S. Senate Banking Committee hearing (1000)
- Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem delivers speech ("Economic Progress Report") to CFA Society of Toronto (1130)
Friday, March 4
- Notable data: Canadian building permits, U.S. non-farm payrolls
- Notable earnings: AltaGas