BNN Bloomberg sets up the week ahead with what investors need to know.

Monday, July 30

-Notable earnings: Vermilion Energy, Caterpillar

-Italy Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte meets with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House.

Tuesday, July 31

-Notable earnings: Shopify, WestJet, Fortis, Genworth MI Canada, Intact Financial, George Weston, Celestica, Hudbay Minerals, Stelco Holdings, Apple, P&G, Pfizer, Archer-Daniels Midland, BP

-Notable data: Canadian GDP, Canadian industrial product and raw materials price indices, U.S. personal income and spending, S&P/Case-Shiller U.S. home price index

-Ontario government expected to announce plan for private cannabis sales

Wednesday, August 1

-Notable earnings: Restaurant Brands International, Encana, Aphria, Great-West Lifeco, Spin Master, Kinross Gold, Nutrien, Domtar, Torstar, CGI Group, Molson Coors, Tesla, U.S. Steel

-Notable data: ISM U.S. manufacturing index

-U.S. Federal Reserve releases rate decision (1400)

-Automakers report monthly sales

Thursday, August 2

-Notable earnings: BCE, Bombardier, Canadian Natural Resources, Enbridge, TransCanada, MEG Energy, SNC-Lavalin, Open Text, Fairfax Financial, Industrial Alliance, Cott, Gildan Activewear, Parkland Fuel, Norbord, Obsidian Energy, Pembina Pipeline, Seven Generations, Resolute Forest Products, Sleep Country Canada

-Notable data: U.S. factory orders, U.S. durable goods orders

-Air Canada-led takeover offer for Aeroplan to expire

-Bank of England releases interest rate decision (0700)

Friday, August 3

-Notable earnings: Telus, Aimia, GMP Capital, Dorel Industries, TransAlta, Kraft Heinz

-Notable data: Canadian trade balance, U.S. non-farm payrolls, U.S. trade balance