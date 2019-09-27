McCreath's Lookahead: Barrage of data will set the stage for Q4

Monday, September 30

- Last day of the third quarter

- Ontario Securities Commission holds first hearing regarding alleged fraudulent activity at Canada Cannabis Corporation (10 a.m. ET)

- Disclosure application hearing for Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou's case. (1 p.m. ET, continues all week)

Tuesday, October 1

- Notable data: Canadian monthly GDP (July), ISM U.S. manufacturing index

- BlackBerry co-Founder Jim Balsillie delivers keynote at Canadian Manufacturing Technology Show in Toronto (9 a.m. ET)

- Premier Jason Kenney speech to Calgary Chamber of Commerce on Alberta economy. (1:30 p.m. ET)

Wednesday, October 2

- Notable earnings: Bed Bath & Beyond

- Former Quebec Premier Jean Charest delivers keynote at Canadian Manufacturing Technology Show in Toronto (9 a.m. ET)

Thursday, October 3

- Notable earnings: Constellation Brands, Costco, PepsiCo, Barnes & Noble

- Notable data: U.S. factory orders, U.S. durable goods orders

Friday, October 4

-Notable data: Canadian trade balance, U.S. non-farm payrolls, U.S. trade balance