21h ago
The Week Ahead: Canadian GDP, Huawei CFO hearing
BNN Bloomberg,
McCreath's Lookahead: Barrage of data will set the stage for Q4
Monday, September 30
- Last day of the third quarter
- Ontario Securities Commission holds first hearing regarding alleged fraudulent activity at Canada Cannabis Corporation (10 a.m. ET)
- Disclosure application hearing for Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou's case. (1 p.m. ET, continues all week)
Tuesday, October 1
- Notable data: Canadian monthly GDP (July), ISM U.S. manufacturing index
- BlackBerry co-Founder Jim Balsillie delivers keynote at Canadian Manufacturing Technology Show in Toronto (9 a.m. ET)
- Premier Jason Kenney speech to Calgary Chamber of Commerce on Alberta economy. (1:30 p.m. ET)
Wednesday, October 2
- Notable earnings: Bed Bath & Beyond
- Former Quebec Premier Jean Charest delivers keynote at Canadian Manufacturing Technology Show in Toronto (9 a.m. ET)
Thursday, October 3
- Notable earnings: Constellation Brands, Costco, PepsiCo, Barnes & Noble
- Notable data: U.S. factory orders, U.S. durable goods orders
Friday, October 4
-Notable data: Canadian trade balance, U.S. non-farm payrolls, U.S. trade balance