Columnist image
Noah Zivitz

Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg

|Archive

Monday, March 28

  • Nuvei hosts capital markets day in New York (1000)
  • Keyera investor day presentation (1000)
  • Air Canada annual meeting (1030)
  • U.S. House Committee on Rules meets on MORE Act (decriminalizing cannabis); vote expected on full House floor sometime this week 
  • Canada-U.K. hold first round of negotiations on comprehensive bilateral free trade deal

Tuesday, March 29

  • Notable data: Canadian job vacancies, and monthly estimates of business openings and closures; U.S. consumer confidence
  • Notable earnings: Lululemon

Wednesday, March 30

  • Notable data: U.S. GDP (Q4, third reading)
  • Notable earnings: Dollarama, AGF Management
  • Air Canada investor day presentation 

Thursday, March 31

  • Notable data: Canadian GDP (Jan), U.S. initial jobless claims
  • Notable earnings: BlackBerry, Galaxy Digital Holdings, Walgreens Boots Alliance
  • OPEC+ meeting

Friday, April 1

  • Notable data: U.S. non-farm payrolls and ISM manufacturing index
  • Federal carbon pricing backstop scheduled to increase (and Alberta fuel-tax relief takes effect)
  • Canada lifts pre-entry COVID testing requirement for fully-vaccinated travellers