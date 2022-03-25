2h ago
The week ahead: Canadian GDP, Lululemon and Dollarama earnings
By Noah Zivitz
Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg
Monday, March 28
- Nuvei hosts capital markets day in New York (1000)
- Keyera investor day presentation (1000)
- Air Canada annual meeting (1030)
- U.S. House Committee on Rules meets on MORE Act (decriminalizing cannabis); vote expected on full House floor sometime this week
- Canada-U.K. hold first round of negotiations on comprehensive bilateral free trade deal
Tuesday, March 29
- Notable data: Canadian job vacancies, and monthly estimates of business openings and closures; U.S. consumer confidence
- Notable earnings: Lululemon
Wednesday, March 30
- Notable data: U.S. GDP (Q4, third reading)
- Notable earnings: Dollarama, AGF Management
- Air Canada investor day presentation
Thursday, March 31
- Notable data: Canadian GDP (Jan), U.S. initial jobless claims
- Notable earnings: BlackBerry, Galaxy Digital Holdings, Walgreens Boots Alliance
- OPEC+ meeting
Friday, April 1
- Notable data: U.S. non-farm payrolls and ISM manufacturing index
- Federal carbon pricing backstop scheduled to increase (and Alberta fuel-tax relief takes effect)
- Canada lifts pre-entry COVID testing requirement for fully-vaccinated travellers