Monday, June 29

-Notable data: Canadian building permits, Canadian industrial product and materials price indices

-Notable earnings: Cineplex, Alimentation Couche-Tard, Just Energy, Micron Technology

-U.S. banks expected to start announcing post-stress test dividend plans

Tuesday, June 30

-Notable data: Canadian GDP (April)

-Notable earnings: FedEx

-U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin address House Financial Services Committee hearing on U.S. pandemic response (12:30 p.m. ET)

-Michigan Circuit Court holds preliminary injunction hearing regarding Enbridge Line 5 (1:30 p.m. ET)

Wednesday, July 1 – TSX closed for Canada Day

-Notable data: ISM U.S. manufacturing index

-Notable earnings: Constellation Brands, Macy's

-New North American free trade agreement enters into force

-U.S. Federal Reserve releases minutes from last meeting (2:00 p.m. ET)