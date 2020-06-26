Jun 26, 2020
The Week Ahead: Canadian GDP; NAFTA 2.0 takes effect
By Noah Zivitz
Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg
BNN Bloomberg sets up the week ahead with what investors need to know.
Monday, June 29
-Notable data: Canadian building permits, Canadian industrial product and materials price indices
-Notable earnings: Cineplex, Alimentation Couche-Tard, Just Energy, Micron Technology
-U.S. banks expected to start announcing post-stress test dividend plans
Tuesday, June 30
-Notable data: Canadian GDP (April)
-Notable earnings: FedEx
-U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin address House Financial Services Committee hearing on U.S. pandemic response (12:30 p.m. ET)
-Michigan Circuit Court holds preliminary injunction hearing regarding Enbridge Line 5 (1:30 p.m. ET)
Wednesday, July 1 – TSX closed for Canada Day
-Notable data: ISM U.S. manufacturing index
-Notable earnings: Constellation Brands, Macy's
-New North American free trade agreement enters into force
-U.S. Federal Reserve releases minutes from last meeting (2:00 p.m. ET)