Up Next

Up Next

S&P`s AAA rating for Canada 'not locked in stone': Doug Porter

Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

Monday, July 27

-Notable data: U.S. durable goods orders

-Notable earnings: MEG Energy, Vermilion Energy, West Fraser Timber

-Canadian Senate being recalled to consider COVID-19 measures (12:00 p.m. ET)

-U.S. House Antitrust Subcommittee holds hearing "Examining the market dominance of Amazon, Apple, Facebook, and Google" (12:00 p.m. ET)

-Moderna to begin Phase 3 COVID-19 vaccine study

Tuesday, July 28

-Notable earnings: George Weston, Intact Financial, Equitable Group, Element Fleet Management, Ovintiv, Visa, Pfizer, McDonald's, Mondelez, Starbucks, 3M, eBay, Advanced Micro Devices, Altria, Harley-Davidson, JetBlue

-Kielburger brothers address House Finance Committee hearing on Canada Student Service Grant contract controversy (1:00 p.m. ET)

Wednesday, July 29

-Notable earnings: Shopify, Enbridge, RioCan REIT, Aphria, CGI, Cameco, Tourmaline Oil, Kinross, Agnico Eagle Mines, Allied Properties REIT, Boeing, General Motors, Facebook, General Electric, Spotify, Six Flags Entertainment

-U.S. Federal Reserve releases interest rate decision (2:00 p.m. ET, plus 2:30 p.m. ET news conference)

Thursday, July 30

-Notable data: U.S. GDP (second quarter), U.S. initial jobless claims

-Notable earnings: TC Energy, Husky Energy, Crescent Point Energy, Fortis, Newmont, Fairfax Financial, Maple Leaf Foods, ARC Resources, Gildan Activewear, Real Matters, Amazon.com Inc., Apple, Alphabet, ConocoPhillips, Ford, United Parcel Service, MasterCard, Kraft Heinz, Procter & Gamble, Molson Coors, Eli Lilly, Expedia Group

Friday, July 31

-Notable data: Canadian GDP (May), Canadian industrial product and raw materials price indices, Canadian building permits, U.S. personal income and spending

-Notable earnings: Air Canada, Imperial Oil, SNC-Lavalin, TransAlta, GMP Capital, Exxon Mobil, Chevron, Caterpillar, Under Armour, Merck, Colgate-Palmolive

-Fairfax Financial holds quarterly conference call (8:30 a.m. ET)