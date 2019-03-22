Mar 22, 2019
The Week Ahead: Canadian GDP; U.S.-China trade talks
By Noah Zivitz
BNN Bloomberg sets up the week ahead with what investors need to know.
Monday, March 25
- Apple hosts "show time" event in Cupertino (1 p.m. ET)
- Finance Minister Bill Morneau delivers speech to Economic Club in Calgary (1:30 p.m. ET)
- U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer expected in China this week for trade talks
Tuesday, March 26
- Notable earnings: Cronos Group
- Notable data: U.S. housing starts and building permits, U.S. consumer confidence
- Sun Life Financial investor day meeting (8:30 a.m. ET)
Wednesday, March 27
- Notable earnings: Lululemon, AGF Management
- Notable data: Canadian trade balance, U.S. trade balance
- National Bank two-day financial services conference begins
- Stars Group holds investor day meeting in New York (12 p.m. ET)
- Ontario Securities Commission hosts public roundtable on reducing regulatory burden (1 p.m. ET)
- Restaurant Brands International presentation at CIBC retail conference (1:15 p.m. ET)
- U.S. Senate Commerce subcommittee holds hearing on airline safety in wake of 737 Max groundings
Thursday, March 28
- Notable earnings: Dollarama, CannTrust, Aimia
- Notable data: U.S. GDP
- Lyft expected to price IPO (trading begins Friday)
Friday, March 29
- Notable earnings: BlackBerry
- Notable data: Canadian GDP, Canadian industrial product and raw materials price indices, U.S. personal income and spending