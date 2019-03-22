Up Next

Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

BNN Bloomberg sets up the week ahead with what investors need to know.

Monday, March 25

- Apple hosts "show time" event in Cupertino (1 p.m. ET)

- Finance Minister Bill Morneau delivers speech to Economic Club in Calgary (1:30 p.m. ET)

- U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer expected in China this week for trade talks

Tuesday, March 26

- Notable earnings: Cronos Group

- Notable data: U.S. housing starts and building permits, U.S. consumer confidence

- Sun Life Financial investor day meeting (8:30 a.m. ET)

Wednesday, March 27

- Notable earnings: Lululemon, AGF Management

- Notable data: Canadian trade balance, U.S. trade balance

- National Bank two-day financial services conference begins

- Stars Group holds investor day meeting in New York (12 p.m. ET)

- Ontario Securities Commission hosts public roundtable on reducing regulatory burden (1 p.m. ET)

- Restaurant Brands International presentation at CIBC retail conference (1:15 p.m. ET)

- U.S. Senate Commerce subcommittee holds hearing on airline safety in wake of 737 Max groundings

Thursday, March 28

- Notable earnings: Dollarama, CannTrust, Aimia

- Notable data: U.S. GDP

- Lyft expected to price IPO (trading begins Friday)

Friday, March 29

- Notable earnings: BlackBerry

- Notable data: Canadian GDP, Canadian industrial product and raw materials price indices, U.S. personal income and spending