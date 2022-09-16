Sep 16, 2022
The Week Ahead: Canadian inflation; Costco and FedEx to report earnings
Monday, September 19
- Notable data: Canadian industrial product and raw materials price indices
Tuesday, September 20
- Notable data: Canadian CPI, Teranet/National Bank home price index, and job vacancies; U.S. housing starts and building permits
- Notable earnings: Aurora Cannabis
- Alberta Premier Jason Kenney addresses Economic Club of Canada in Toronto (1200)
- Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Paul Beaudry delivers speech "Pandemic macroeconomics: What we’ve learned, and what may lie ahead" (1545; remarks on bank's website at 1530)
- National Payroll Institute releases annual survey of working Canadians
Wednesday, September 21
- Notable data: U.S. existing home sales
- Notable earnings: Lennar, General Mills
- Statistics Canada releases “Canada's housing portrait" (830)
- U.S. House Financial Services Committee hearing “Holding Megabanks Accountable: Oversight of America’s Largest Consumer Facing Banks” (1000)
- U.S. Federal Reserve releases interest rate decision and updated forecasts (1400, plus 1430 news conference)
- Cineplex CFO Gord Nelson addresses CIBC conference (1600)
Thursday, September 22
- Notable data: U.S. initial jobless claims
- Notable earnings: FedEx, Costco
- Bank of England releases interest rate decision (700)
- Air Canada CFO Amos Kazzaz addresses CIBC conference (800)
- U.S. Senate Banking Committee hearing "Annual Oversight of the Nation’s Largest Banks"
Friday, September 23
- Notable data: Canadian retail sales and manufacturing sales (flash estimate)