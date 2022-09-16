Columnist image
Noah Zivitz

Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg

|Archive

Monday, September 19

  • Notable data: Canadian industrial product and raw materials price indices

Tuesday, September 20

  • Notable data: Canadian CPI, Teranet/National Bank home price index, and job vacancies; U.S. housing starts and building permits
  • Notable earnings: Aurora Cannabis
  • Alberta Premier Jason Kenney addresses Economic Club of Canada in Toronto (1200)
  • Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Paul Beaudry delivers speech "Pandemic macroeconomics: What we’ve learned, and what may lie ahead" (1545; remarks on bank's website at 1530)
  • National Payroll Institute releases annual survey of working Canadians

Wednesday, September 21

  • Notable data: U.S. existing home sales
  • Notable earnings: Lennar, General Mills
  • Statistics Canada releases “Canada's housing portrait" (830)
  • U.S. House Financial Services Committee hearing “Holding Megabanks Accountable: Oversight of America’s Largest Consumer Facing Banks” (1000)
  • U.S. Federal Reserve releases interest rate decision and updated forecasts (1400, plus 1430 news conference)
  • Cineplex CFO Gord Nelson addresses CIBC conference (1600)

Thursday, September 22

  • Notable data: U.S. initial jobless claims
  • Notable earnings: FedEx, Costco
  • Bank of England releases interest rate decision (700)
  • Air Canada CFO Amos Kazzaz addresses CIBC conference (800)
  • U.S. Senate Banking Committee hearing "Annual Oversight of the Nation’s Largest Banks"

Friday, September 23

  • Notable data: Canadian retail sales and manufacturing sales (flash estimate)