Jan 13, 2023
The Week Ahead: Canadian inflation data, BoC Business Outlook Survey
BNN Bloomberg,
A recession will come someday, but I don't think it's this year: Former Federal Reserve economist
Monday, January 16
- Notable data: Construction Investment, Manufacturing Sales & Orders, New Motor Vehicle Sales, Existing Home Sales, MLS Home Price Index
- 1030: BoC Business Outlook Survey and Survey of Consumer Expectations (Q4)
- Note: U.S. Markets are closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Tuesday, January 17
- Notable data: Housing Starts, Consumer Price Index, International Securities Transactions, Empire State Manufacturing Survey
- Notable earnings: Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, United Airlines, Goodfood Market Corp.
Wednesday, January 18
- Notable data: Industrial Product and Raw Materials Price Indices, U.S. Retail Sales, U.S. Producer Price Index, U.S. Industrial Production and Capacity Utilization, NAHB Housing Index, Business Inventories, Beige Book
- Notable earnings: Charles Schwab, Alcoa, Kinder Morgan
Thursday, January 19
- Notable data: Wholesale Trade, U.S. Initial Jobless Claims, U.S. Housing Starts & Building Permits, Philadelphia Fed Index
- Notable earnings: Richelieu Hardware, Procter & Gamble, Netflix
Friday, January 20
- Notable data: Retail Sales, U.S. Existing Home Sales
- Notable earnings: Schlumberger