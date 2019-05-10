Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

Monday, May 13

-Notable earnings: Premium Brands, Ensign Energy Services

-Ontario Securities Commission hearing to consider settlement with Alex Tapscott, NextBlock Global (10:00 a.m. ET)

-International Energy Agency releases World Energy Investment 2019 report (10:00 a.m. ET)

-Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Timothy Lane speaks on sustainable finance panel in Ottawa (5:30 p.m. ET)

Tuesday, May 14

-Notable earnings: Aurora Cannabis, CannTrust, Tilray, DHX Media, Power Corp., Aimia, TransAlta, WSP Global, High Liner Foods

-Notable data: Teranet/National Bank Canadian home price index

-Ontario Housing Minister Steve Clark discusses province's housing supply action plan at Toronto Board of Trade (8:00 a.m. ET)

-CP Rail CEO Keith Creel addresses Bank of America Merrill Lynch conference in Boston (10:00 a.m. ET)

Wednesday, May 15

-Notable earnings: Stars Group, Alibaba, Cisco Systems, Macy's

-Notable data: Canadian CPI, Canadian existing home sales, U.S. retail sales

-Restaurant Brands International holds investor day in New York (9:00 a.m. ET)

-13F filing deadline in the United States

-TBC: Special Counsel Robert Mueller to testify before U.S. House Judiciary Committee

Thursday, May 16

-Notable earnings: Walmart, Nvidia, Pinterest

-Notable data: Canadian manufacturing sales, Canadian international securities transactions, U.S. housing starts and building permits

-Bank of Canada releases Financial System Review (10:30 a.m. ET, plus news conference at 11:15 a.m. ET)

-Conservative Party of Canada Leader Andrew Scheer delivers keynote at Economic Club in Toronto (12:00 p.m. ET)

-Provincial election in Newfoundland and Labrador

Friday, May 17

-Notable earnings: CAE, Deere & Co.

-Notable data: University of Michigan consumer sentiment index