4h ago
The Week Ahead: Canadian inflation data; cannabis earnings
By Noah Zivitz
Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg
Monday, May 13
-Notable earnings: Premium Brands, Ensign Energy Services
-Ontario Securities Commission hearing to consider settlement with Alex Tapscott, NextBlock Global (10:00 a.m. ET)
-International Energy Agency releases World Energy Investment 2019 report (10:00 a.m. ET)
-Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Timothy Lane speaks on sustainable finance panel in Ottawa (5:30 p.m. ET)
Tuesday, May 14
-Notable earnings: Aurora Cannabis, CannTrust, Tilray, DHX Media, Power Corp., Aimia, TransAlta, WSP Global, High Liner Foods
-Notable data: Teranet/National Bank Canadian home price index
-Ontario Housing Minister Steve Clark discusses province's housing supply action plan at Toronto Board of Trade (8:00 a.m. ET)
-CP Rail CEO Keith Creel addresses Bank of America Merrill Lynch conference in Boston (10:00 a.m. ET)
Wednesday, May 15
-Notable earnings: Stars Group, Alibaba, Cisco Systems, Macy's
-Notable data: Canadian CPI, Canadian existing home sales, U.S. retail sales
-Restaurant Brands International holds investor day in New York (9:00 a.m. ET)
-13F filing deadline in the United States
-TBC: Special Counsel Robert Mueller to testify before U.S. House Judiciary Committee
Thursday, May 16
-Notable earnings: Walmart, Nvidia, Pinterest
-Notable data: Canadian manufacturing sales, Canadian international securities transactions, U.S. housing starts and building permits
-Bank of Canada releases Financial System Review (10:30 a.m. ET, plus news conference at 11:15 a.m. ET)
-Conservative Party of Canada Leader Andrew Scheer delivers keynote at Economic Club in Toronto (12:00 p.m. ET)
-Provincial election in Newfoundland and Labrador
Friday, May 17
-Notable earnings: CAE, Deere & Co.
-Notable data: University of Michigan consumer sentiment index