Monday, July 18

  • Notable data: Canadian housing starts
  • Notable earnings: Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, IBM

Tuesday, July 19

  • Notable data: U.S. housing starts and building permits
  • Notable earnings: First Horizon, Johnson & Johnson, Netflix, Halliburton

Wednesday, July 20

  • Notable data: Canadian CPI, industrial product and raw materials indices, U.S. existing home sales
  • Notable earnings: Baker Hughes, Tesla, Alcoa, CSX, United Airlines

Thursday, July 21

  • Notable data: U.S. initial jobless claims
  • Notable earnings: AT&T, Snap

Friday, July 22

  • Notable data: Canadian retail sales and manufacturing sales flash estimate
  • Notable earnings: Twitter, Schlumberger, Verizon
  • Deadline for Rogers to respond to CRTC's questions about outage