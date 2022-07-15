Jul 15, 2022
The Week Ahead: Canadian inflation data; Earnings from Netflix, Twitter
BNN Bloomberg,
Monday, July 18
- Notable data: Canadian housing starts
- Notable earnings: Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, IBM
Tuesday, July 19
- Notable data: U.S. housing starts and building permits
- Notable earnings: First Horizon, Johnson & Johnson, Netflix, Halliburton
Wednesday, July 20
- Notable data: Canadian CPI, industrial product and raw materials indices, U.S. existing home sales
- Notable earnings: Baker Hughes, Tesla, Alcoa, CSX, United Airlines
Thursday, July 21
- Notable data: U.S. initial jobless claims
- Notable earnings: AT&T, Snap
Friday, July 22
- Notable data: Canadian retail sales and manufacturing sales flash estimate
- Notable earnings: Twitter, Schlumberger, Verizon
- Deadline for Rogers to respond to CRTC's questions about outage