The Week Ahead: Canadian jobs data; Quebec election
Monday, October 1
-Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Timothy Lane delivers speech in Calgary (1315, remarks on bank wesite at 1300)
-Quebec provincial election
-Alberta moves to $15 minimum wage, highest in the country
Tuesday, October 2
-Notable earnings: PepsiCo
Wednesday, October 3
-Two-day CP Rail investor meeting begins in Calgary
Thursday, October 4
-Notable earnings: Aritzia, Constellation Brands, Costco
-Notable data: U.S. durable goods orders, U.S. factory orders
-0800: U.S. National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow delivers speech at Economic Club in Washington
Friday, October 5
-Notable data: Canadian labour force survey, Canadian trade balance, U.S. trade balance, U.S. non-farm payrolls