McCreath's Lookahead: What could happen in a mid-term sweep

Monday, October 1

-Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Timothy Lane delivers speech in Calgary (1315, remarks on bank wesite at 1300)

-Quebec provincial election

-Alberta moves to $15 minimum wage, highest in the country

Tuesday, October 2

-Notable earnings: PepsiCo

Wednesday, October 3

-Two-day CP Rail investor meeting begins in Calgary

Thursday, October 4

-Notable earnings: Aritzia, Constellation Brands, Costco

-Notable data: U.S. durable goods orders, U.S. factory orders

-0800: U.S. National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow delivers speech at Economic Club in Washington

Friday, October 5

-Notable data: Canadian labour force survey, Canadian trade balance, U.S. trade balance, U.S. non-farm payrolls