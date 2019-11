Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

Monday, November 4

-Notable earnings: Nutrien, Bausch Health, CargoJet, Uber Technologies, Peloton

-Notable data: U.S. durable goods orders

-Public consultations begin regarding Air Canada's proposed takeover of Transat

Tuesday, November 5

-Notable earnings: WSP Global, Newmont Goldcorp, Intact Financial, Spin Master, Indigo Books & Music, Finning International

-Notable data: Canadian trade balance, U.S. trade balance, ISM U.S. services index

-OPEC releases World Oil Outlook (4:30 a.m. ET)

-Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board CEO Mark Machin addresses Toronto Board of Trade (12:00 p.m. ET)

Wednesday, November 6

-Notable earnings: Barrick Gold, Kinross Gold, Iamgold, Manulife Financial, Sun Life Financial, Canaccord Genuity, RioCan REIT, Canada Goose, Linamar, CGI, Just Energy, DHX Media, Element Fleet Management, Stantec, CVS Health, Fitbit, Square

-Ontario Finance Minister Rod Phillips to deliver fall update

Thursday, November 7

-Notable earnings: Canadian Natural Resources, TMX Group, Telus, Canadian Tire, Hydro One, TransAlta, Inter Pipeline, Quebecor, Saputo, Lightspeed, CI Financial, Cott, The Walt Disney Co., Lions Gate Entertainment, GoPro

-Bank of England releases interest rate decision (7:00 a.m. ET)

-Ontario Finance Minister Rod Phillips addresses Toronto Board of Trade (8:30 a.m. ET)

Friday, November 8

-Notable earnings: Enbridge, Emera, Magna International, GMP Capital, Onex

-Notable data: Canadian labour force survey, Canadian building permits, Canadian housing starts