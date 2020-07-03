Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

BNN Bloomberg sets up the week ahead with what investors need to know.

Monday, July 6

-Notable data: ISM U.S. services index

-Bank of Canada releases Business Outlook Survey (10:30 a.m. ET)

Tuesday, July 7

-Notable earnings: Just Energy

-Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg expected to participate in meeting with civil rights groups leading ad boycott

Wednesday, July 8

-Notable earnings: Goodfood Market, Bed Bath & Beyond

-Statistics Canada releases study "The decline in production and investment in Canada's oil and gas sector and its impact on the economy"

-Finance Minister Bill Morneau releases fiscal update (about 1:40 p.m. ET)

-Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador expected to visit The White House

-Auditor General of Canada releases Spring reports

Thursday, July 9

-Notable data: Canadian housing starts, U.S. initial jobless claims

-Notable earnings: Aritzia, Walgreens Boots Alliance

Friday, July 10

-Notable data: Canadian labour force survey

-Notable earnings: Shaw Communications, MTY Food Group