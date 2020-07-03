Columnist image
BNN Bloomberg sets up the week ahead with what investors need to know.

Monday, July 6
-Notable data: ISM U.S. services index 
-Bank of Canada releases Business Outlook Survey (10:30 a.m. ET) 

Tuesday, July 7
-Notable earnings: Just Energy 
-Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg expected to participate in meeting with civil rights groups leading ad boycott 

Wednesday, July 8
-Notable earnings: Goodfood Market, Bed Bath & Beyond 
-Statistics Canada releases study "The decline in production and investment in Canada's oil and gas sector and its impact on the economy" 
-Finance Minister Bill Morneau releases fiscal update (about 1:40 p.m. ET) 
-Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador expected to visit The White House 
-Auditor General of Canada releases Spring reports 

Thursday, July 9
-Notable data: Canadian housing starts, U.S. initial jobless claims
-Notable earnings: Aritzia, Walgreens Boots Alliance 

Friday, July 10 
-Notable data: Canadian labour force survey 
-Notable earnings: Shaw Communications, MTY Food Group