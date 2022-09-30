Columnist image
Noah Zivitz

Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg

|Archive

Monday, October 3

  • Notable data: ISM U.S. manufacturing index
  • Quebec general election

Tuesday, October 4

  • Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson speaks at Calgary Chamber of Commerce event (1400)

Wednesday, October 5

  • Notable data: Canadian trade balance and building permits, Toronto Regional Real Estate Board monthly sales, U.S. trade balance and ISM U.S. services index 
  • OPEC+ meeting

Thursday, October 6

  • Notable data: U.S. initial jobless claims
  • Notable earnings: Constellation Brands
  • Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem delivers speech in Halifax (1135)
  • Ontario Securities Commission CEO Grant Vingoe participates in Economic Club panel “Buyer Aware: Applying essential protections to the crypto world” in Toronto (1145)
  • U.S. Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook delivers speech at the Peterson Institute for International Economics (1300)
  • Alberta United Conservative Party leadership election announcement

Friday, October 7

  • Notable data: Canadian labour force survey, U.S. non-farm payrolls
  • Notable earnings: Tilray Brands
  • New York Federal Reserve President John Williams discusses economy and monetary policy in fireside chat hosted by The State University of New York (1000)