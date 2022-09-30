10h ago
The Week Ahead: Canadian labour force survey; OPEC+ meeting
By Noah Zivitz
Oil price slides, despite OPEC+ production cut
Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg
Monday, October 3
- Notable data: ISM U.S. manufacturing index
- Quebec general election
Tuesday, October 4
- Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson speaks at Calgary Chamber of Commerce event (1400)
Wednesday, October 5
- Notable data: Canadian trade balance and building permits, Toronto Regional Real Estate Board monthly sales, U.S. trade balance and ISM U.S. services index
- OPEC+ meeting
Thursday, October 6
- Notable data: U.S. initial jobless claims
- Notable earnings: Constellation Brands
- Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem delivers speech in Halifax (1135)
- Ontario Securities Commission CEO Grant Vingoe participates in Economic Club panel “Buyer Aware: Applying essential protections to the crypto world” in Toronto (1145)
- U.S. Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook delivers speech at the Peterson Institute for International Economics (1300)
- Alberta United Conservative Party leadership election announcement
Friday, October 7
- Notable data: Canadian labour force survey, U.S. non-farm payrolls
- Notable earnings: Tilray Brands
- New York Federal Reserve President John Williams discusses economy and monetary policy in fireside chat hosted by The State University of New York (1000)