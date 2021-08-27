Columnist image
Noah Zivitz

Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg

|Archive

Monday, August 30 

  • Notable data: Canadian current account balance
  • Notable earnings: Zoom Video Communications

 

Tuesday, August 31

  • Notable data: Canadian GDP (Q2)
  • Notable earnings: Alimentation Couche-Tard

 

Wednesday, September 1 

  • Notable data: ISM U.S. manufacturing index
  • Notable earnings: Laurentian Bank
  • OPEC+ holds ministerial meeting
  • Quebec vaccine passport requirement takes effect

 

Thursday, September 2

  • Notable data: U.S. initial jobless claims and trade balance
  • Notable earnings: BRP
  • TVA hosts French-language leaders debate (2000)

 

Friday, September 3

  • Notable data: Canadian trade balance and building permits; U.S. non-farm payrolls and ISM services index
  • Kansas City Southern special meeting of shareholders to vote on takeover by CN Rail (1000)
  • Manitoba expands vaccine passport benefit as of this date
  • Deadline for Inter Pipeline shareholders to tender to Brookfield offer