The Week Ahead: Canadian Q2 GDP, U.S. jobs data and Zoom earnings
By Noah Zivitz
When Canada's residential investment diverges from U.S., loonie falls: Macquarie Strategist
Monday, August 30
- Notable data: Canadian current account balance
- Notable earnings: Zoom Video Communications
Tuesday, August 31
- Notable data: Canadian GDP (Q2)
- Notable earnings: Alimentation Couche-Tard
Wednesday, September 1
- Notable data: ISM U.S. manufacturing index
- Notable earnings: Laurentian Bank
- OPEC+ holds ministerial meeting
- Quebec vaccine passport requirement takes effect
Thursday, September 2
- Notable data: U.S. initial jobless claims and trade balance
- Notable earnings: BRP
- TVA hosts French-language leaders debate (2000)
Friday, September 3
- Notable data: Canadian trade balance and building permits; U.S. non-farm payrolls and ISM services index
- Kansas City Southern special meeting of shareholders to vote on takeover by CN Rail (1000)
- Manitoba expands vaccine passport benefit as of this date
- Deadline for Inter Pipeline shareholders to tender to Brookfield offer