Monday, July 19

  • Notable earnings: PrairieSky Royalty, IBM
  • MNP releases quarterly consumer debt index (600)

 

Tuesday, July 20

  • Notable data: Teranet/National Bank home price index, U.S. building permits and housing starts
  • Notable earnings: Canadian National Railway, Netflix, Halliburton, United Airlines
  • Jeff Bezos expected to be on Blue Origin space flight (~900)

 

Wednesday, July 21

  • Notable earnings: Rogers Communications, Choice Properties REIT, Johnson & Johnson, Baker Hughes, CSX, The Coca-Cola Co., Verizon, Texas Instruments
  • Canada-U.S. border restrictions to expire
  • Moderna's first day in the S&P 500

 

Thursday, July 22

  • Notable data: U.S. initial jobless claims, U.S. existing home sales
  • Notable earnings: Precision Drilling, MEG Energy, Aecon Group, Newmont, Freeport-McMoran, Intel, AT&T, American Airlines, Southwest Airlines, Snap, Twitter
  • European Central Bank releases interest rate decision (745)
  • Hearing on ex-Bridging Finance CEO David Sharpe’s application re. abuse of process claim against Ontario Securities Commission (900)

 

Friday, July 23

  • Notable data: Canadian retail sales
  • Notable earnings: Air Canada, Schlumberger, American Express, Honeywell