Jul 16, 2021
The Week Ahead: Canadian retail sales, Bezos off to space
BNN Bloomberg,
Monday, July 19
- Notable earnings: PrairieSky Royalty, IBM
- MNP releases quarterly consumer debt index (600)
Tuesday, July 20
- Notable data: Teranet/National Bank home price index, U.S. building permits and housing starts
- Notable earnings: Canadian National Railway, Netflix, Halliburton, United Airlines
- Jeff Bezos expected to be on Blue Origin space flight (~900)
Wednesday, July 21
- Notable earnings: Rogers Communications, Choice Properties REIT, Johnson & Johnson, Baker Hughes, CSX, The Coca-Cola Co., Verizon, Texas Instruments
- Canada-U.S. border restrictions to expire
- Moderna's first day in the S&P 500
Thursday, July 22
- Notable data: U.S. initial jobless claims, U.S. existing home sales
- Notable earnings: Precision Drilling, MEG Energy, Aecon Group, Newmont, Freeport-McMoran, Intel, AT&T, American Airlines, Southwest Airlines, Snap, Twitter
- European Central Bank releases interest rate decision (745)
- Hearing on ex-Bridging Finance CEO David Sharpe’s application re. abuse of process claim against Ontario Securities Commission (900)
Friday, July 23
- Notable data: Canadian retail sales
- Notable earnings: Air Canada, Schlumberger, American Express, Honeywell