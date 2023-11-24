Monday, Nov. 27

  • Notable data: Bloomberg Nanos Confidence, Bloomberg November Canada Economic Survey, U.S. New Home Sales
  • Notable earnings: EQB Inc.

 Tuesday, Nov. 28

  • Notable data: U.S. S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index, U.S. FHFA House Price Index, U.S. Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index
  • Notable earnings: Scotiabank, Alimentation Couche-Tard, NetApp, Intuit, Hewlett Packard Enterprises
  • 6:25 p.m.: Ron Morrow, Executive Director, Supervision, Bank of Canada speaks at Central 1’s Momentum 2023 Summit

Wednesday, Nov. 29

  • Notable data: Current Account Balance, U.S. gross domestic product (GDP), U.S. Corporate Profits, U.S. Advance Economic Indicators Report
  • Notable earnings: Lithium Americas, Hormel Foods, Dollar Tree, Synopsys, Salesforce
  • 2:00 p.m.: U.S. Federal Reserve releases Beige Book

Thursday, Nov. 30

  • Notable data: Canadian GDP, Survey of Employment, Payrolls and Hours, CFIB Business Barometer, U.S. Initial Jobless Claims, U.S. Personal Income & Consumption, Chicago PMI, U.S. Pending Home Sales
  • Notable earnings: CIBC, Royal Bank of Canada, TD Bank, BRP, Kroger,
  • OPEC+ policy meeting

Friday, Dec. 1

  • Notable data: Employment Report, S&P Global Canada Manufacturing PMI, S&P Global U.S. Manufacturing PMI, ISM Manufacturing PMI, U.S. Construction Spending
  • Notable earnings: Bank of Montreal, National Bank 