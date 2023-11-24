22h ago
The Week Ahead: Canadian, U.S. GDP data due
Monday, Nov. 27
- Notable data: Bloomberg Nanos Confidence, Bloomberg November Canada Economic Survey, U.S. New Home Sales
- Notable earnings: EQB Inc.
Tuesday, Nov. 28
- Notable data: U.S. S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index, U.S. FHFA House Price Index, U.S. Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index
- Notable earnings: Scotiabank, Alimentation Couche-Tard, NetApp, Intuit, Hewlett Packard Enterprises
- 6:25 p.m.: Ron Morrow, Executive Director, Supervision, Bank of Canada speaks at Central 1’s Momentum 2023 Summit
Wednesday, Nov. 29
- Notable data: Current Account Balance, U.S. gross domestic product (GDP), U.S. Corporate Profits, U.S. Advance Economic Indicators Report
- Notable earnings: Lithium Americas, Hormel Foods, Dollar Tree, Synopsys, Salesforce
- 2:00 p.m.: U.S. Federal Reserve releases Beige Book
Thursday, Nov. 30
- Notable data: Canadian GDP, Survey of Employment, Payrolls and Hours, CFIB Business Barometer, U.S. Initial Jobless Claims, U.S. Personal Income & Consumption, Chicago PMI, U.S. Pending Home Sales
- Notable earnings: CIBC, Royal Bank of Canada, TD Bank, BRP, Kroger,
- OPEC+ policy meeting
Friday, Dec. 1
- Notable data: Employment Report, S&P Global Canada Manufacturing PMI, S&P Global U.S. Manufacturing PMI, ISM Manufacturing PMI, U.S. Construction Spending
- Notable earnings: Bank of Montreal, National Bank