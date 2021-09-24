The Week Ahead: Cannabis and computer chips; National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

Monday, September 27

-Notable data: Canadian monthly estimates of business openings and closures; U.S. durable goods orders

-Notable earnings: Aurora Cannabis

-U.S. Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard addresses National Association of Business Economics annual meeting (1215)

-SNC representatives and former VPs Normand Morin and Kamal Francis due in Montreal court on criminal charges

Tuesday, September 28

-Notable data: U.S. Conference Board consumer confidence index

-Notable earnings: Micron

-SNC-Lavalin hosts investor day (830)

-TransAlta hosts investor day (1000)

-Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec announces 2021 climate strategy (1000; technical briefing at 9)

-U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell address U.S. Senate Banking Committee hearing on CARES Act Oversight (1000)

-U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen addresses National Association of Business Economics annual meeting (1435)

Wednesday, September 29

-Notable data: Industrial product and raw materials price indices

-Notable earnings: AGF Management

Thursday, September 30 -- National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

-Notable data: U.S. initial jobless claims and GDP (Q2 - third reading)

-Notable earnings: Bed Bath & Beyond

-U.S. House Financial Services Committee hearing "Oversight of the Treasury Department's and Federal Reserve's Pandemic Response"

-U.S. debt ceiling watch: fiscal year ends on this day

Friday, October 1

-Notable data: Canadian GDP (July); U.S. personal income and spending, ISM U.S. manufacturing index

-Saskatchewan vaccine passport takes effect