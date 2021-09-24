Columnist image
Noah Zivitz

Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg

Archive

Monday, September 27

-Notable data: Canadian monthly estimates of business openings and closures; U.S. durable goods orders
-Notable earnings: Aurora Cannabis 
-U.S. Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard addresses National Association of Business Economics annual meeting (1215)
-SNC representatives and former VPs Normand Morin and Kamal Francis due in Montreal court on criminal charges

Tuesday, September 28

-Notable data: U.S. Conference Board consumer confidence index 
-Notable earnings: Micron 
-SNC-Lavalin hosts investor day (830) 
-TransAlta hosts investor day (1000)
-Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec announces 2021 climate strategy (1000; technical briefing at 9) 
-U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell address U.S. Senate Banking Committee hearing on CARES Act Oversight (1000)
-U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen addresses National Association of Business Economics annual meeting (1435)

Wednesday, September 29

-Notable data: Industrial product and raw materials price indices 
-Notable earnings: AGF Management 

Thursday, September 30 -- National Day for Truth and Reconciliation 

-Notable data: U.S. initial jobless claims and GDP (Q2 - third reading)
-Notable earnings: Bed Bath & Beyond 
-U.S. House Financial Services Committee hearing "Oversight of the Treasury Department's and Federal Reserve's Pandemic Response"
-U.S. debt ceiling watch: fiscal year ends on this day 

Friday, October 1 

-Notable data: Canadian GDP (July); U.S. personal income and spending, ISM U.S. manufacturing index 
-Saskatchewan vaccine passport takes effect 