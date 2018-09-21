The Week Ahead: Canopy votes on Constellation deal, Fed decision

Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

BNN Bloomberg sets up the week ahead with what investors need to know.

Monday, September 24

- Notable data: Canadian wholesale trade

- European Central Bank President Mario Draghi addresses European Parliament (10 a.m. ET)

- U.S. to begin imposing additional tariffs on US$200 billion of Chinese goods; China to begin imposing additional tariffs on US$60 billion of U.S. goods

- Stephen Harper, ex-Fed Chair Janet Yellen among speakers at BCA Research conference in Toronto

- Justin Trudeau begins three-day visit to New York for UN General Assembly

- Elevate tech and innovation festival in Toronto (to Sept 27)

- Denver Gold Forum underway (runs to Sept 26)

Tuesday, September 25

- Notable earnings: DHX Media, Nike

- Notable data: S&P/Case-Shiller U.S. home price index

Wednesday, September 26

- Notable earnings: AGF Management

- Brookfield holds investor day meeting in New York (10 a.m. ET)

- Canopy Growth holds annual and special meeting in Smiths Falls, Ont. for vote on Constellation deal (1 p.m. ET)

- U.S. Federal Reserve releases interest rate decision and updated forecasts (2 p.m. ET), Chair Jerome Powell holds news conference (2:30 p.m. ET)

Thursday, September 27

- Notable data: U.S. GDP

- Closing news conference at meeting of federal and provincial infrastructure ministers in Halifax (3 p.m. ET)

- Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz delivers speech in Moncton, NB (6 p.m. ET, remarks on bank's site at 5:45 p.m. ET; also holds media avail)

Friday, September 28

- Notable earnings: BlackBerry

- Notable data: Canadian GDP, Canadian industrial product and raw materials price indices, U.S personal income and spending, University of Michigan consumer sentiment index

Reminder: Sept. 30 is the political deadline for Canada to join U.S.-Mexico trade deal.