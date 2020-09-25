Sep 25, 2020
The Week Ahead: CERB ends, GDP numbers, Trump-Biden debate
BNN Bloomberg,
Sunday, September 27
- Transition to modified EI system begins
- U.S. restrictions on TikTok downloads scheduled to take effect, pending outcome of ByteDance request for injunction
Monday, September 28
- 1 p.m. ET: B.C. Supreme Court holds procedural hearing in Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou’s extradition case
Tuesday, September 29
- Notable data: Canadian industrial product and raw material price indices
- Donald Trump, Joe Biden scheduled to meet in first presidential debate (9 p.m. ET)
Wednesday, September 30
- Notable data: Canadian GDP (July), U.S. GDP (Q2 third reading), China purchasing managers' index
- Google hosts product launch event (2 p.m. ET)
- Newfoundland and Labrador government tables budget
Thursday, October 1
- Notable data: Canadian building permits, U.S. initial jobless claims, U.S. personal income and spending, ISM U.S. manufacturing index
- Notable earnings: Constellation Brands, PepsiCo, Bed Bath & Beyond
- Bank of Canada concludes public consultation on inflation targeting
Friday, October 2
- Notable data: U.S. non-farm payrolls