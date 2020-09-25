Sunday, September 27

- Transition to modified EI system begins

- U.S. restrictions on TikTok downloads scheduled to take effect, pending outcome of ByteDance request for injunction

Monday, September 28

- 1 p.m. ET: B.C. Supreme Court holds procedural hearing in Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou’s extradition case

Tuesday, September 29

- Notable data: Canadian industrial product and raw material price indices

- Donald Trump, Joe Biden scheduled to meet in first presidential debate (9 p.m. ET)

Wednesday, September 30

- Notable data: Canadian GDP (July), U.S. GDP (Q2 third reading), China purchasing managers' index

- Google hosts product launch event (2 p.m. ET)

- Newfoundland and Labrador government tables budget

Thursday, October 1

- Notable data: Canadian building permits, U.S. initial jobless claims, U.S. personal income and spending, ISM U.S. manufacturing index

- Notable earnings: Constellation Brands, PepsiCo, Bed Bath & Beyond

- Bank of Canada concludes public consultation on inflation targeting

Friday, October 2

- Notable data: U.S. non-farm payrolls