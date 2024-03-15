Mar 15, 2024
The Week Ahead: Consumer Price Index, U.S. interest rates
BNN Bloomberg,
Monday, March 18
- Canada Industrial Product and Raw Material Price Indices
- Canada Existing Home Sales
- MLS Home Price Index
Tuesday, March 19
- Consumer Price Index
- New Brunswick budget
- U.S. Federal Open Market Committee meeting begins
Wednesday, March 20
- Bank of Canada summary of deliberations from March 6 meeting released
- Saskatchewan budget
- U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate announcement and news conference
- Earnings: Boyd Group, Power Corp., Alimentation Couche-Tard, General Mills, Micron
Thursday, March 21
- Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Toni Gravelle speaks in Toronto
- Earnings: Darden Restaurants, Accenture, Nike, FedEx, Lululemon
Friday, March 22
- Canada Retail Sales for January