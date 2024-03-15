Monday, March 18

  • Canada Industrial Product and Raw Material Price Indices
  • Canada Existing Home Sales
  • MLS Home Price Index

Tuesday, March 19

  • Consumer Price Index
  • New Brunswick budget
  • U.S. Federal Open Market Committee meeting begins

Wednesday, March 20

  • Bank of Canada summary of deliberations from March 6 meeting released
  • Saskatchewan budget
  • U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate announcement and news conference 
  • Earnings: Boyd Group, Power Corp., Alimentation Couche-Tard, General Mills, Micron

Thursday, March 21

  • Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Toni Gravelle speaks in Toronto
  • Earnings: Darden Restaurants, Accenture, Nike, FedEx, Lululemon

Friday, March 22

  • Canada Retail Sales for January