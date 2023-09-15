17h ago
The Week Ahead: CPI data due; BoC Summary of Deliberations
Sunday, Sept. 17
- World Petroleum Congress kicks off in Calgary and runs until Sept. 21 (Western Bureau Chief Tara Weber will be live on location Monday and Tuesday)
Monday, Sept. 18
- Notable data: Housing Starts (August), Industrial Product and Raw Materials Price Indices (August), Construction Investment (July)
- Notable earnings: Resolute Forest Products
- Notable guests: Amrita Sen, Jonathon Wilkinson, Ian Edwards, Kendall Dilling
Tuesday, Sept. 19
- Notable data: Consumer Price Index (August), U.S. Housing Starts and Building Permits (August)
- Notable earnings: AutoZone
- Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting begins
- 1:45 p.m.: Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Kozicki speaks at the University of Regina
- Notable guests: Ehren Cory, Alexis Von Hoensbroch, Pat McGuire, Gurpreet Lail, Dennis Lockhart
Wednesday, Sept. 20
- Notable earnings: General Mills, FedEx Corp (after-hours)
- 1:30 p.m.: Bank of Canada Summary of Deliberations for the September. 6 policy decision
- 2:00 p.m.: FOMC Announcement and Summary of Economic Projections
- 2:30 p.m.: U.S. Fed Chair Powell’s Press Briefing
Thursday, Sept. 21
- Notable data: New Housing Price Index (August), U.S. Initial Jobless Claims, U.S. Current Account, U.S. Existing Home Sales (August), U.S. Leading Indicators (August)
- Notable earnings: Darden Restaurants
Friday, Sept. 22
- Notable data: Retail sales (July)