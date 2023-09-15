Sunday, Sept. 17

  • World Petroleum Congress kicks off in Calgary and runs until Sept. 21 (Western Bureau Chief Tara Weber will be live on location Monday and Tuesday)

Monday, Sept. 18

  • Notable data: Housing Starts (August), Industrial Product and Raw Materials Price Indices (August), Construction Investment (July)
  • Notable earnings: Resolute Forest Products
  • Notable guests: Amrita Sen, Jonathon Wilkinson, Ian Edwards, Kendall Dilling

Tuesday, Sept. 19

  • Notable data: Consumer Price Index (August), U.S. Housing Starts and Building Permits (August)
  • Notable earnings: AutoZone
  • Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting begins
  • 1:45 p.m.: Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Kozicki speaks at the University of Regina
  • Notable guests: Ehren Cory, Alexis Von Hoensbroch, Pat McGuire, Gurpreet Lail, Dennis Lockhart

Wednesday, Sept. 20

  • Notable earnings: General Mills, FedEx Corp (after-hours)
  • 1:30 p.m.: Bank of Canada Summary of Deliberations for the September. 6 policy decision
  • 2:00 p.m.: FOMC Announcement and Summary of Economic Projections
  • 2:30 p.m.: U.S. Fed Chair Powell’s Press Briefing

Thursday, Sept. 21

  • Notable data: New Housing Price Index (August), U.S. Initial Jobless Claims, U.S. Current Account, U.S. Existing Home Sales (August), U.S. Leading Indicators (August)
  • Notable earnings: Darden Restaurants

Friday, Sept. 22

  • Notable data: Retail sales (July)