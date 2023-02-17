Feb 17, 2023
The Week Ahead: CPI data due; earnings from Walmart
BNN Bloomberg,
We have a strong economy, it's not overheating and this is not 2008: Frances Horodelski
Monday, February 20
- Family Day: Canadian markets closed // No live programming from BNN Bloomberg
- President’s Day: U.S. markets closed
Tuesday, February 21
- Notable data: Consumer Price Index, Retail Sales, New Housing Price Index, U.S. Existing Home Sales
- Notable earnings: Teck Resources, Walmart, Home Depot, Molson Coors Beverage, Caesars Entertainment, Gibson Energy, Toll Brothers, Ritchie Bros Auctioneers, Equinox Gold, Chesapeake Energy, La-Z-Boy, GFL Environmental
Wednesday, February 22
- Notable earnings: Gildan Activewear, Bausch + Lomb, Leon’s Furniture, TJX Cos, NVIDIA, Whitecap Resources, Trican Well Service, Alamos Gold, B2Gold, IMAX, Cheesecake Factory, Stantec, eBay, Bumble, Lundin Mining, Stelco Holdings, CCL Industries
- 1400: FOMC Minutes
Thursday, February 23
- Notable data: Survey of Employment, Payrolls and Hours, U.S. Initial Jobless Claims, U.S. Real GDP
- Notable earnings: MCAN Mortgage, Keurig Dr Pepper, Cascades, Papa John’s Int’l, Wayfair, Moderna, Quebecor, Domino’s Pizza, Emera, TransAlta Corp., Bausch Health, Bath & Body Works, Loblaw Cos, Lundin Gold, Eldorado Gold, Sienna Senior Living, Jamieson Wellness, Hudbay Minerals, Live Nation Entertainment, Centerra Gold, Beyond Meat, Enerplus, Warner Bros Discovery
- G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting in Bengaluru, India (Feb. 23-25)
Friday, February 24
- Notable data: Ottawa’s Fiscal Monitor, U.S. Personal Income & Consumption, U.S. New Home Sales, University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index
- Notable earnings: CIBC, Monster Beverage, Lion Electric, NexGen Energy
- G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting in Bengaluru, India (Feb. 23-25)