Monday, June 26

  • Notable data: Bloomberg Nanos Confidence, Bloomberg June Canada Economic Survey
  • Notable earnings: Carnival Corp.

Tuesday, June 27

  • Notable data: Consumer Price Index, CFIB Business Barometer, U.S. Durable Goods Orders, S&P CoreLogic CaseShiller Home Price Index, FHFA House Price Index, U.S. New Home Sales, U.S. Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index
  • Notable earnings: Alimentation Couche-Tard, Indigo Books & Music, NovaGold Resources, Walgreens Boots Alliance
  • 05:30: Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Sharon Kozicki joins a panel in Sintra, Portugal 

Wednesday, June 28

  • Notable data: U.S. Advance Economic Indicators Report
  • Notable earnings: Blackberry, Micron Technology, General Mills
  • 1000: Indigo Books & Music conference call

Thursday, June 29

  • Notable data: Survey of Employment, Payrolls and Hours, U.S. Initial Jobless Claims, U.S. GDP, U.S. Pending Home Sales
  • Notable earnings: Nike, Paychex, McCormick & Co., Corus Entertainment
  • 0800: Corus Entertainment conference call

Friday, June 30

  • Notable data: Monthly Real GDP, U.S. Personal Income & Consumption, Chicago PMI, University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index
  • Notable earnings: Constellation Brands
  • 1030: Constellation Brands conference call
  • 1030: Bank of Canada Business Outlook Survey and Survey of Consumer Expectations