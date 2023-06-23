15h ago
The Week Ahead: CPI data due; U.S. GDP
BNN Bloomberg,
Monday, June 26
- Notable data: Bloomberg Nanos Confidence, Bloomberg June Canada Economic Survey
- Notable earnings: Carnival Corp.
Tuesday, June 27
- Notable data: Consumer Price Index, CFIB Business Barometer, U.S. Durable Goods Orders, S&P CoreLogic CaseShiller Home Price Index, FHFA House Price Index, U.S. New Home Sales, U.S. Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index
- Notable earnings: Alimentation Couche-Tard, Indigo Books & Music, NovaGold Resources, Walgreens Boots Alliance
- 05:30: Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Sharon Kozicki joins a panel in Sintra, Portugal
Wednesday, June 28
- Notable data: U.S. Advance Economic Indicators Report
- Notable earnings: Blackberry, Micron Technology, General Mills
- 1000: Indigo Books & Music conference call
Thursday, June 29
- Notable data: Survey of Employment, Payrolls and Hours, U.S. Initial Jobless Claims, U.S. GDP, U.S. Pending Home Sales
- Notable earnings: Nike, Paychex, McCormick & Co., Corus Entertainment
- 0800: Corus Entertainment conference call
Friday, June 30
- Notable data: Monthly Real GDP, U.S. Personal Income & Consumption, Chicago PMI, University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index
- Notable earnings: Constellation Brands
- 1030: Constellation Brands conference call
- 1030: Bank of Canada Business Outlook Survey and Survey of Consumer Expectations