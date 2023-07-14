Jul 14, 2023
The Week Ahead: CPI, retail sales data due
The BoC's language will remain very forceful to keep spending sentiment low: TD's chief economist
Monday, July 17
- Notable data: Wholesale Trade, International Securities Transactions, Empire State Manufacturing Survey
Tuesday, July 18
- Notable data: Housing Starts, Consumer Price Index, Industrial Product and Raw Materials Price Indices, U.S. Retail Sales, U.S. Industrial Production and Capacity Utilization, NAHB Housing Index, U.S. Business Inventories
- Notable earnings: Bank of America, Morgan Stanley, Charles Schwab, Bank of New York Mellon, PNC Financial Services, Lockheed Martin, Novartis
Wednesday, July 19
- Notable data: Construction Investment, U.S. Housing Starts, U.S. Building Permits
- Notable earnings: Goldman Sachs, Netflix, Tesla, Alcoa, Hasbro, Baker Hughes, Halliburton, United Airlines Holdings, Kinder Morgan, Las Vegas Sands,
Thursday, July 20
- Notable data: Monthly Credit Aggregates, U.S. Initial Jobless Claims, Philadelphia Fed Index, U.S. Existing Home Sales, U.S. Leading Indicators
- Notable earnings: Mullen Group, Choice Properties Real Estate, Johnson & Johnson, DR Horton, Freeport-McMoRan, Abbott Laboratories, Newmont Corp, American Airlines Group, CSX Corp., Phillip Morris, CROCS
Friday, July 21
- Notable data: Retail Sales
- Notable earnings: American Express, Schlumberger, AutoNation, Winpak