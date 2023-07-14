Monday, July 17

  • Notable data: Wholesale Trade, International Securities Transactions, Empire State Manufacturing Survey

Tuesday, July 18

  • Notable data: Housing Starts, Consumer Price Index, Industrial Product and Raw Materials Price Indices, U.S. Retail Sales, U.S. Industrial Production and Capacity Utilization, NAHB Housing Index, U.S. Business Inventories
  • Notable earnings: Bank of America, Morgan Stanley, Charles Schwab, Bank of New York Mellon, PNC Financial Services, Lockheed Martin, Novartis

Wednesday, July 19

  • Notable data: Construction Investment, U.S. Housing Starts, U.S. Building Permits
  • Notable earnings: Goldman Sachs, Netflix, Tesla, Alcoa, Hasbro, Baker Hughes, Halliburton, United Airlines Holdings, Kinder Morgan, Las Vegas Sands,

Thursday, July 20

  • Notable data: Monthly Credit Aggregates, U.S. Initial Jobless Claims, Philadelphia Fed Index, U.S. Existing Home Sales, U.S. Leading Indicators
  • Notable earnings: Mullen Group, Choice Properties Real Estate, Johnson & Johnson, DR Horton, Freeport-McMoRan, Abbott Laboratories, Newmont Corp, American Airlines Group, CSX Corp., Phillip Morris, CROCS

Friday, July 21

  • Notable data: Retail Sales
  • Notable earnings: American Express, Schlumberger, AutoNation, Winpak