Feb 9, 2024
The Week Ahead: CREA housing data; U.S. inflation data
BNN Bloomberg,
Monday Feb. 12
- Earnings: Avis, Goodyear, PrairieSky Royalty, Andrew Peller
Tuesday Feb. 13
- U.S. CPI data for January
- Earnings: Restaurant Brands International, Coca-Cola, Hydro One, Hasbro, Canadian Tire REIT, RioCan REIT, H&R REIT, Dream Industrial REIT, Shopify, Dye & Durham, Molson Coors, Marriott, Robinhood, MGM, Lyft, Goeasy, Airbnb
Wednesday Feb. 14
- Canadian car sales for December
- BoC Deputy Governor Rhys Mendes speaks in Waterloo, Ont.
- Earnings: Kraft-Heinz, Barrick Gold, GreatWestLife, Sunoco, Keyera, CAE, Kinross Gold, Manulife, Choice REIT, Occidental Petroleum, Cisco, Tripadvisor
Thursday Feb. 15
- CREA housing numbers for January
- Canadian housing starts data from CMHC
- Canadian manufacturing sales
- U.S. jobless claims
- U.S. retail sales
- Earnings: Mullen Group, Slate REIT, Canadian Tire, Shake Shack, MTY, Deere, Crocs, Cenovus, IGM, Doordash, Agnico-Eagle Mining, Coinbase, DraftKings
Friday Feb. 16
- Wholesale trade data for Canada
- Canada’s international transactions in securities
- Earnings: Roku, Fairfax, Home Capital Group, Air Canada, TC Energy