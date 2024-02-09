Monday Feb. 12

  • Earnings: Avis, Goodyear, PrairieSky Royalty, Andrew Peller

Tuesday Feb. 13

  • U.S. CPI data for January
  • Earnings: Restaurant Brands International, Coca-Cola, Hydro One, Hasbro, Canadian Tire REIT, RioCan REIT, H&R REIT, Dream Industrial REIT, Shopify, Dye & Durham, Molson Coors, Marriott, Robinhood, MGM, Lyft, Goeasy, Airbnb

Wednesday Feb. 14

  • Canadian car sales for December
  • BoC Deputy Governor Rhys Mendes speaks in Waterloo, Ont.
  • Earnings: Kraft-Heinz, Barrick Gold, GreatWestLife, Sunoco, Keyera, CAE, Kinross Gold, Manulife, Choice REIT, Occidental Petroleum, Cisco, Tripadvisor

Thursday Feb. 15

  • CREA housing numbers for January
  • Canadian housing starts data from CMHC
  • Canadian manufacturing sales
  • U.S. jobless claims
  • U.S. retail sales
  • Earnings: Mullen Group, Slate REIT, Canadian Tire, Shake Shack, MTY, Deere, Crocs, Cenovus, IGM, Doordash, Agnico-Eagle Mining, Coinbase, DraftKings

Friday Feb. 16

  • Wholesale trade data for Canada
  • Canada’s international transactions in securities
  • Earnings: Roku, Fairfax, Home Capital Group, Air Canada, TC Energy