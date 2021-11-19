Columnist image
Monday, November 22

  • Notable data: Canadian wholesale trade early indicator, U.S. existing home sales
  • Notable earnings: Zoom Video Communications
  • CGI investor and analyst day (830)
  • Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission opens week-long hearing to consider Rogers Communications’ takeover of Shaw Communications (1100)
  • Parliament returns

Tuesday, November 23

  • Notable data: Canadian manufacturing sales flash estimate
  • Notable earnings: Alimentation Couche-Tard, George Weston, Organigram, Nordstrom, Gap, Best Buy, Dollar Tree, Dell Technologies
  • Lightspeed holds capital markets day in New York (800-1200)
  • Canadian Association of Energy Contractors hosts state of the industry event in Calgary, includes release of 2022 drilling forecast (930)
  • Ontario Securities Commission Dialogue conference. Speakers include Ontario Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy (905), OSC Chair Grant Vingoe (920), Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Paul Beaudry (1300)
  • Governor General delivers Speech from the Throne
  • Newfoundland and Labrador Provincial Court holds hearing regarding charges against Husky over 2018 spill

Wednesday, November 24

  • Notable data: U.S. initial jobless claims, GDP (Q3), durable goods orders, new home sales, personal income and spending
  • Notable earnings: Deere & Co.
  • U.S. Federal Reserve releases minutes from last meeting (1400)

Thursday, November 25

  • U.S. market holiday for Thanksgiving
  • Commissioner of the Environment and Sustainable Development tables fall reports

Friday, November 26

  • U.S. equity markets close at 1300, bond markets close at 1400

 