Nov 19, 2021
The Week Ahead: CRTC hearing into Rogers-Shaw deal; Earnings from Couche-Tard, Zoom
By Noah Zivitz
The market is not fully convinced that the Rogers-Shaw deal will get regularity approval: Analyst
Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg
Monday, November 22
- Notable data: Canadian wholesale trade early indicator, U.S. existing home sales
- Notable earnings: Zoom Video Communications
- CGI investor and analyst day (830)
- Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission opens week-long hearing to consider Rogers Communications’ takeover of Shaw Communications (1100)
- Parliament returns
Tuesday, November 23
- Notable data: Canadian manufacturing sales flash estimate
- Notable earnings: Alimentation Couche-Tard, George Weston, Organigram, Nordstrom, Gap, Best Buy, Dollar Tree, Dell Technologies
- Lightspeed holds capital markets day in New York (800-1200)
- Canadian Association of Energy Contractors hosts state of the industry event in Calgary, includes release of 2022 drilling forecast (930)
- Ontario Securities Commission Dialogue conference. Speakers include Ontario Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy (905), OSC Chair Grant Vingoe (920), Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Paul Beaudry (1300)
- Governor General delivers Speech from the Throne
- Newfoundland and Labrador Provincial Court holds hearing regarding charges against Husky over 2018 spill
Wednesday, November 24
- Notable data: U.S. initial jobless claims, GDP (Q3), durable goods orders, new home sales, personal income and spending
- Notable earnings: Deere & Co.
- U.S. Federal Reserve releases minutes from last meeting (1400)
Thursday, November 25
- U.S. market holiday for Thanksgiving
- Commissioner of the Environment and Sustainable Development tables fall reports
Friday, November 26
- U.S. equity markets close at 1300, bond markets close at 1400