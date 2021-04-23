Apr 23, 2021
The Week Ahead: Deadline to file taxes; U.S. Fed releases interest rate decision
BNN Bloomberg,
Monday, April 26
- Notable data: U.S. durable goods orders
- Notable earnings: CN Rail, Tesla
- Bloomberg hosts two-day Green Summit (speakers include Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Mark Carney, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink)
Tuesday, April 27
- Notable earnings: TFI International, Alphabet, Microsoft, Starbucks, Texas Instruments, Advanced Micro Devices, Visa, General Electric, 3M, United Parcel Service, JetBlue Airways, Mondelez, BP
- Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem addresses House of Commons Standing Committee on Finance (1600)
Wednesday, April 28
- Notable data: Canadian retail sales
- Notable earnings: Shopify, Teck Resources, CGI, Real Matters, Allied Properties REIT, Lundin Mining, Vermilion Energy, Yamana Gold, Alamos Gold, Apple, Facebook, Boeing, Ford, Ovintiv
- U.S. Federal Reserve releases interest rate decision (1400, plus 1430 news conference)
- OPEC+ and Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee meet
- U.S. President Joe Biden addresses joint session of Congress
- International Energy Agency releases report "Global Electric Vehicle Outlook 2021"
Thursday, April 29
- Notable data: U.S. initial jobless claims, U.S. GDP (Q1)
- Notable earnings: BCE, Fairfax Financial, Agnico Eagle, Mines, Whitecap Resources, Baytex Energy, AltaGas, Choice Properties REIT, Amazon.com Inc., Caterpillar, Merck, McDonald's, Kraft Heinz, Molson Coors, Twitter, Mastercard, U.S. Steel, Royal Dutch Shell
- Calgary Chamber of Commerce virtual conference "100 Days Since the U.S. Inauguration: What it Means for Alberta" (1200)
Friday, April 30
- Notable data: Canadian GDP (Feb), Canadian industrial product and raw materials price indices, U.S. personal income and spending
- Notable earnings: Restaurant Brands International, Imperial Oil, Exxon Mobil, Chevron
- Fairfax Financial CEO Prem Watsa holds quarterly press conference (830)
- Deadline to file taxes with CRA
- Disney reopens two theme parks in California