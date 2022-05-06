Monday, May 9
- Notable data: Building Permits, US Wholesale Trade
- Notable earnings: Coty, Tyson Foods, Zynga, Duke Energy, Ovintiv, Boardwalk REIT, Ritchie Bros Auctioneers, RioCan REIT, Element Fleet Management, Finning International, Hudbay Minerals, Suncor Energy
Tuesday, May 10
- Notable data: US NFIB Small Business Economic Trends
- Notable earnings: Hyatt Hotels, Ivanhoe Mines, Warner Music Group, Pet Valu Holdings, Nuvei Corp., Keyera Corp., Absolute Software, ROBLOX, Kinross Gold, NuVista Energy, Bird Construction, Tricon Residential, Coinbase, Intact Financial, Wynn Resorts, Turquoise Hill Resources, Electronic Arts
Wednesday, May 11
- Notable data: U.S. Consumer Price Index
- Notable earnings: DREAM Unlimited, Bonterra Energy, Linamar, Manulife Financial, Sun Life Financial, Trican Well Service, Walt Disney, Bumble, Sierra Wireless, Rivian Automotive, Beyond Meat, Osisko Gold Royalties, CCL Industries
Thursday, May 12
- Notable data: US Initial Jobless Claims, US Producer Price Index
- Notable earnings: Birchcliff Energy, Crescent Point Energy, CI Financial Corp., Freshii, Brookfield Asset Management, Quebecor Inc., Cdn. Tire, Leon’s Furniture, iA Financial, H&R REIT, Aurora Cannabis,
- 1135: BoC Deputy Governor Gravelle speaks in Montreal on commodity price shocks to ASDEQ (Association des économistes Québécois)
Friday, May 13
- Notable data: New Motor Vehicle Sales, US Trade Price Indices, University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index
- Notable earnings: Cineplex, Emera, Hut 8 Mining, Onex Corp.
- Bank of Canada Loan Officer Survey