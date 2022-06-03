Columnist image
Noah Zivitz

Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg

|Archive

Monday, June 6

  • Release of National Indigenous Economic Strategy (1000; news conference at 1100)
  • Apple opens five-day Worldwide Developers Conference (keynote speech at 1300)
  • Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe on energy mission in U.S. (first in New York, then to D.C. on June 7; returns to Saskatchewan on June 10)
  • Five-day Summit of the Americas begins in Los Angeles

Tuesday, June 7

  • Notable data: Canadian trade balance, U.S. trade balance
  • Shopify annual meeting (1000)
  • Three-day Global Energy Show begins in Calgary
  • World Bank releases Global Economic Prospects report

Wednesday, June 8

  • Notable earnings: Dollarama, Transcontinental, Bausch + Lomb
  • Nutrien virtual market outlook presentation (1100)
  • Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development releases Economic Outlook
  • Bloomberg Tech Summit in San Francisco (speakers include Amazon.com Inc. CEO Andy Jassy, Uber Technologies CEO Dara Khosrowshahi)

Thursday, June 9

  • Notable data: U.S. initial jobless claims
  • Notable earnings: Saputo, Transat
  • European Central Bank releases interest rate decision (745)
  • Bank of Canada releases Financial System Review (1000, media avail at 1100)
  • Nutrien investor day presentation (1030)
  • Sohn Investment Conference (watch for notable calls by some of the biggest names in investing)

Friday, June 10

  • Notable data: Canadian labour force survey and industrial capacity utilization rates, U.S. CPI and University of Michigan consumer sentiment index, China CPI and PPI 
  • Brookfield Asset Management annual meeting (1030)