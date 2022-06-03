1h ago
The Week Ahead: Dollarama earnings, Canadian jobs data and U.S. inflation
By Noah Zivitz
A 75 basis point rate hike in July is a very real possibility: BofA's Carlos Capistran
Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg
Monday, June 6
- Release of National Indigenous Economic Strategy (1000; news conference at 1100)
- Apple opens five-day Worldwide Developers Conference (keynote speech at 1300)
- Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe on energy mission in U.S. (first in New York, then to D.C. on June 7; returns to Saskatchewan on June 10)
- Five-day Summit of the Americas begins in Los Angeles
Tuesday, June 7
- Notable data: Canadian trade balance, U.S. trade balance
- Shopify annual meeting (1000)
- Three-day Global Energy Show begins in Calgary
- World Bank releases Global Economic Prospects report
Wednesday, June 8
- Notable earnings: Dollarama, Transcontinental, Bausch + Lomb
- Nutrien virtual market outlook presentation (1100)
- Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development releases Economic Outlook
- Bloomberg Tech Summit in San Francisco (speakers include Amazon.com Inc. CEO Andy Jassy, Uber Technologies CEO Dara Khosrowshahi)
Thursday, June 9
- Notable data: U.S. initial jobless claims
- Notable earnings: Saputo, Transat
- European Central Bank releases interest rate decision (745)
- Bank of Canada releases Financial System Review (1000, media avail at 1100)
- Nutrien investor day presentation (1030)
- Sohn Investment Conference (watch for notable calls by some of the biggest names in investing)
Friday, June 10
- Notable data: Canadian labour force survey and industrial capacity utilization rates, U.S. CPI and University of Michigan consumer sentiment index, China CPI and PPI
- Brookfield Asset Management annual meeting (1030)