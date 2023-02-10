Feb 10, 2023
The Week Ahead: Earnings from Air Canada, Coca-Cola
BNN Bloomberg,
Monday, February 13
- Notable data: : Construction Investment
- Notable earnings: Dye & Durham, Denny’s Corp., Algoma Steel, H&R REIT
Tuesday, February 14
- Notable data: New Motor Vehicle Sales, U.S. NFIB Small Business Economic Trends Survey, U.S. Consumer Price Index
- Notable earnings: Coca-Cola, Restaurant Brands, TC Energy, Neighbourly Pharmacy, Marriott International, CT REIT, Devon Energy, CAE, West Fraser, TripAdvisor, Dream Industrial REIT, Airbnb, Absolute Software, Toromont Industries, iA Financial Corp, First Quantum Minerals, Suncor Energy
Wednesday, February 15
- Notable data: Housing Starts, Manufacturing Sales & Orders, Wholesale Trade, Existing Home Sales, MLS Home Price Index, U.S. Retail Sales, Empire State Manufacturing Survey, U.S. Industrial Production and Capacity Utilization, NAHB Housing Index, U.S. Business Inventories, Foreign Purchases of U.S. Securities
- Notable earnings: Barrick Gold, Kraft Heinz, Krispy Kreme, Biogen, Keyera Corp, Manulife, RioCan REIT, Kinross Gold, Marathon Oil, Cisco Systems, American International Group, Nutrien, Zillow Group, Shopify, Dream Residential REIT, CF Industries Holdings
Thursday, February 16
- Notable data: : U.S. Initial Jobless Claims, U.S. Producer Price Index, U.S. Housing Starts & Building Permits, Philadelphia Fed Index
- Notable earnings: A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund, Canadian Tire, Crocs, Cenovus Energy, Home Capital Group, Hasbro, MTY Food Group, DoorDash, IAMGOLD, Dream Office REIT, Agnico Eagle Mines, Applied Materials
- Bank of Canada’s Deputy Governor Paul Beaudry speaks at the Alberta School of Business in Edmonton, AB (Speech 18:10pm ET, remarks published on the Bank’s website at 17:55 ET)
Friday, February 17
- Notable data: Teranet/National Bank Housing Price Index, Industrial Product and Raw Materials Price Indices, International Securities Transactions, U.S. Trade Price Indices, U.S. Quarterly Services Survey, U.S. Leading Indicators
- Notable earnings: Air Canada, Deere & Co