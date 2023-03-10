Mar 10, 2023
The Week Ahead: Earnings from Alimentation Couche-Tard, Power Corp of Canada
BNN Bloomberg,
Alimentation Couche-Tard misses on top and bottom lines in Q2
Monday, March 13
- Notable data: National Balance Sheet Accounts
- Notable earnings: Ivanhoe Mines, McEwen Mining
Tuesday, March 14
- Notable data: Construction Investment, Manufacturing Sales & Orders, U.S. NFIB Small Business Economic Trends Survey, U.S. Consumer Price Index, U.S. Quarterly Services Survey
- Notable earnings: Groupon, Ivanhoe Electric, Guess?
Wednesday, March 15
- Notable data: Housing Starts, Existing Home Sales, MLS Home Price Index, U.S. Retail Sales, U.S. Producer Price Index, Empire State Manufacturing Survey, NAHB Housing Index, U.S. Business Inventories
- Notable earnings: Alimentation Couche-Tard, Adobe, Franco-Nevada
Thursday, March 16
- Notable data: Wholesale Trade Sales, U.S. Initial Jobless Claims, U.S. Housing Starts & U.S. Building Permits, U.S. Trade Price Indices, Philadelphia Fed Index
- Notable earnings: Empire Co., Williams-Sonoma, Dollar General, Turquoise Hill Resources, Aimia, Power Corp of Canada, FedEx
- 0800: Alimentation Couche-Tard conference call
- 1230: Empire Company conference call
Friday, March 17
- Notable data: Teranet/National Bank Housing Price Index, Industrial Product and Raw Materials Price Indices, International Securities Transactions, U.S. Industrial Production and Capacity Utilization, University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index, U.S. Leading Indicators
- Notable earnings: Denison Mines