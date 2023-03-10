Monday, March 13

  • Notable data: National Balance Sheet Accounts
  • Notable earnings: Ivanhoe Mines, McEwen Mining

Tuesday, March 14

  • Notable data: Construction Investment, Manufacturing Sales & Orders, U.S. NFIB Small Business Economic Trends Survey, U.S. Consumer Price Index, U.S. Quarterly Services Survey
  • Notable earnings: Groupon, Ivanhoe Electric, Guess?

Wednesday, March 15

  • Notable data: Housing Starts, Existing Home Sales, MLS Home Price Index, U.S. Retail Sales, U.S. Producer Price Index, Empire State Manufacturing Survey, NAHB Housing Index, U.S. Business Inventories
  • Notable earnings: Alimentation Couche-Tard, Adobe, Franco-Nevada

Thursday, March 16

  • Notable data: Wholesale Trade Sales, U.S. Initial Jobless Claims, U.S. Housing Starts & U.S. Building Permits, U.S. Trade Price Indices, Philadelphia Fed Index
  • Notable earnings: Empire Co., Williams-Sonoma, Dollar General, Turquoise Hill Resources, Aimia, Power Corp of Canada, FedEx
  • 0800: Alimentation Couche-Tard conference call
  • 1230: Empire Company conference call 

Friday, March 17

  • Notable data: Teranet/National Bank Housing Price Index, Industrial Product and Raw Materials Price Indices, International Securities Transactions, U.S. Industrial Production and Capacity Utilization, University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index, U.S. Leading Indicators
  • Notable earnings: Denison Mines