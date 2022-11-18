Monday, November 21

  • Notable earnings: JM Smucker, Dell Technologies, Zoom Video Communications

Tuesday, November 22

  • Notable data: Retail Sales, New Housing Price Index
  • Notable earnings: Alimentation Couche-Tard, George Weston, Canadian Solar, Dollar Tree, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Abercrombie & Fitch, Warner Music Group, Best Buy, HP, Nordstrom, Guess?

Wednesday, November 23

  • Notable data: : US Initial Jobless Claims, US Durable Goods Orders, S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, US New Home Sales, U. of Mich. Consumer Sentiment Index, FOMC Minutes
  • Notable earnings: Deere & Co.  

Thursday, November 24

  • Notable data: Survey of Employment, Payrolls and Hours
  • US Markets closed for American Thanksgiving

Friday, November 25

  • Notable earnings: Boardwalk REIT
  • US markets close early at 1pm ET, bond markets close at 2pm ET
  • Black Friday