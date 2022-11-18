Nov 18, 2022
The Week Ahead: Earnings from Alimentation Couche-Tard; retail sales data due
BNN Bloomberg,
Brian Madden discusses Alimentation Couche-Tard
Monday, November 21
- Notable earnings: JM Smucker, Dell Technologies, Zoom Video Communications
Tuesday, November 22
- Notable data: Retail Sales, New Housing Price Index
- Notable earnings: Alimentation Couche-Tard, George Weston, Canadian Solar, Dollar Tree, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Abercrombie & Fitch, Warner Music Group, Best Buy, HP, Nordstrom, Guess?
Wednesday, November 23
- Notable data: : US Initial Jobless Claims, US Durable Goods Orders, S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, US New Home Sales, U. of Mich. Consumer Sentiment Index, FOMC Minutes
- Notable earnings: Deere & Co.
Thursday, November 24
- Notable data: Survey of Employment, Payrolls and Hours
- US Markets closed for American Thanksgiving
Friday, November 25
- Notable earnings: Boardwalk REIT
- US markets close early at 1pm ET, bond markets close at 2pm ET
- Black Friday