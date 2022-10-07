Columnist image
Noah Zivitz

Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg



Monday, October 10 – TSX closed for Thanksgiving

Tuesday, October 11

  • International Monetary Fund releases World Economic Outlook (900) and Global Financial Stability Report (1030)
  • Mark Zuckerberg delivers keynote at Meta Connect developer conference (1300)

Wednesday, October 12

  • Notable data: U.S. PPI
  • Notable earnings: Aritzia, PepsiCo
  • International Monetary Fund releases Fiscal Monitor (800)
  • U.S. Federal Reserve releases minutes from last meeting (1400)
  • G20 finance ministers and central bank governors open two-day meeting in Washington, D.C.

Thursday, October 13

  • Notable data: U.S. CPI and initial jobless claims
  • Notable earnings: Delta Air Lines, Walgreens Boots Alliance, BlackRock
  • International Energy Agency releases monthly oil market report

Friday, October 14

  • Notable data: Canadian manufacturing sales, wholesale trade, and existing home sales; U.S. retail sales and University of Michigan consumer sentiment index
  • Notable earnings: JPMorgan Chase & Co., Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, Wells Fargo