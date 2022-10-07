Oct 7, 2022
The Week Ahead: Earnings from Aritzia, BlackRock; U.S. inflation data due
By Noah Zivitz
The Canadian economy is losing momentum, but we're only in the early stages: Jimmy Jean
Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg
Monday, October 10 – TSX closed for Thanksgiving
Tuesday, October 11
- International Monetary Fund releases World Economic Outlook (900) and Global Financial Stability Report (1030)
- Mark Zuckerberg delivers keynote at Meta Connect developer conference (1300)
Wednesday, October 12
- Notable data: U.S. PPI
- Notable earnings: Aritzia, PepsiCo
- International Monetary Fund releases Fiscal Monitor (800)
- U.S. Federal Reserve releases minutes from last meeting (1400)
- G20 finance ministers and central bank governors open two-day meeting in Washington, D.C.
Thursday, October 13
- Notable data: U.S. CPI and initial jobless claims
- Notable earnings: Delta Air Lines, Walgreens Boots Alliance, BlackRock
- International Energy Agency releases monthly oil market report
Friday, October 14
- Notable data: Canadian manufacturing sales, wholesale trade, and existing home sales; U.S. retail sales and University of Michigan consumer sentiment index
- Notable earnings: JPMorgan Chase & Co., Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, Wells Fargo