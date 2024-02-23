Feb 23, 2024
The Week Ahead: earnings from Big Six banks; GDP data due
BNN Bloomberg,
More pain to come in Canadian banks: portfolio manager
Monday, Feb. 26
- U.S. new home sales data
- Earnings: Ivanhoe Mines, Cargojet, Emera, Domino’s Pizza, Zoom, iRobot
Tuesday, Feb. 27
- Earnings from Big Six Canadian banks begin
- Earnings: Scotiabank, BMO, Norwegian Cruise Lines, Lowe’s, Macy’s, American Tower, Devon Energy, Imax, First Solar, Tricon Residential, EBay, Beyond Meat, Parkland, SSR Mining
Wednesday, Feb. 28
- U.S. monthly GDP data for the fourth quarter
- Statistics Canada releases SEPH labour report for December
- Earnings: Royal Bank of Canada, National Bank, Capital Power, A&W Income Fund, George Weston, TJX, Granite REIT, Enerflex, EQ Bank, AMC, Spin Master, Snowflake, Stantec, Salesforce, HP, Baytex, Monster Beverage
Thursday, Feb. 29
- Canadian GDP data for December and the fourth quarter
- U.S. jobless claims
- Earnings: CIBC, TD, Laurentian, Couche-Tard, tamarack, Stella-Jones, Atco, Canadian Utilities, Best Buy, Cronos, NFI Group, Lion Electric, Fisker, Crescent Point, Artis REIT, MEG Energy, Dell
Friday, March 1
- Earnings: Canadian Western Bank, Athabasca Oil Corp., CNQ, AtkinsRealis