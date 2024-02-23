Monday, Feb. 26

  • U.S. new home sales data
  • Earnings: Ivanhoe Mines, Cargojet, Emera, Domino’s Pizza, Zoom, iRobot

Tuesday, Feb. 27

  • Earnings from Big Six Canadian banks begin
  • Earnings: Scotiabank, BMO, Norwegian Cruise Lines, Lowe’s, Macy’s, American Tower, Devon Energy, Imax, First Solar, Tricon Residential, EBay, Beyond Meat, Parkland, SSR Mining

Wednesday, Feb. 28

  • U.S. monthly GDP data for the fourth quarter
  • Statistics Canada releases SEPH labour report for December
  • Earnings: Royal Bank of Canada, National Bank, Capital Power, A&W Income Fund, George Weston, TJX, Granite REIT, Enerflex, EQ Bank, AMC, Spin Master, Snowflake, Stantec, Salesforce, HP, Baytex, Monster Beverage

Thursday, Feb. 29

  • Canadian GDP data for December and the fourth quarter
  • U.S. jobless claims
  • Earnings: CIBC, TD, Laurentian,  Couche-Tard, tamarack, Stella-Jones, Atco, Canadian Utilities, Best Buy, Cronos, NFI Group, Lion Electric, Fisker, Crescent Point, Artis REIT, MEG Energy, Dell

Friday, March 1

  • Earnings: Canadian Western Bank, Athabasca Oil Corp., CNQ, AtkinsRealis