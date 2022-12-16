Monday, December 19

  • Notable data: Teranet/National Bank HPI, Industrial Product and Raw Materials Price Indices, US NAHB Housing Index

Tuesday, December 20

  • Notable data: Retail Sales, New Housing Price Index, Monthly Credit Aggregates, US Housing Starts, US Building Permits
  • Notable earnings: General Mills, Nike, FedEx, Blackberry

Wednesday, December 21

  • Notable data: Consumer Price Index, US Existing Home Sales, US Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index
  • Notable earnings: Rite Aid, Carnival, Micron Technology

Thursday, December 22

  • Notable data: Survey of Employment, Payrolls and Hours, US Initial Jobless Claims, US GDP, US Leading Indicators
  • Notable earnings: CarMax, Paychex

Friday, December 23

  • Notable data: Monthly Real GDP, US Personal Income & Consumption, US Durable Goods Orders, US New Home Sales, University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index