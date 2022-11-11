Monday, November 14

  • Notable data: Construction Investment, New Motor Vehicle Sales, BoC Senior Loan Officer Q3 Survey
  • Notable earnings: Tyson Foods, Turquoise Hill Resources, MCAN Mortgage, Ivanhoe Mines, K92 Mines, H&R REIT
  • Ontario Fall Economic Statement (Ontario Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy booked at 4:15pm ET)

Tuesday, November 15

  • Notable data: Manufacturing Sales & Orders, Wholesale Trade, Existing Home Sales, MLS Home Price Index, U.S. Producer Price Index, Empire State Manufacturing Survey
  • Notable earnings: Home Depot, Krispy Kreme, Walmart, Stelco Holdings, Advance Auto Parts
  • G20 Summit in Bali

Wednesday, November 16

  • Notable data: Housing Starts, Consumer Price Index, U.S. Retail Sales, U.S. Trade Price Indices, U.S. Industrial Production and Capacity Utilization, U.S. Business Inventories
  • Notable earnings: Lowes, Target, Metro, Loblaw, TJX, Cisco Systems, Bath & Body Works, NVIDIA, NFI Group
  • G20 Summit in Bali

Thursday, November 17

  • Notable data: U.S. Initial Jobless Claims, U.S. Housing Starts & Building Permits, Phila. Fed Index
  • Notable earnings: Kohl’s, Applied Materials, The Gap

Friday, November 18

  • Notable data: Teranet-National Bank House Price Index, Industrial Product and Raw Materials Price Indices, : International Securities Transactions, U.S. Existing Home Sales, U.S. Leading Indicators
  • Notable earnings: Foot Locker, The Children’s Place