Nov 11, 2022
The Week Ahead: Earnings from Loblaw, Lowes; CPI data due
BNN Bloomberg,
Monday, November 14
- Notable data: Construction Investment, New Motor Vehicle Sales, BoC Senior Loan Officer Q3 Survey
- Notable earnings: Tyson Foods, Turquoise Hill Resources, MCAN Mortgage, Ivanhoe Mines, K92 Mines, H&R REIT
- Ontario Fall Economic Statement (Ontario Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy booked at 4:15pm ET)
Tuesday, November 15
- Notable data: Manufacturing Sales & Orders, Wholesale Trade, Existing Home Sales, MLS Home Price Index, U.S. Producer Price Index, Empire State Manufacturing Survey
- Notable earnings: Home Depot, Krispy Kreme, Walmart, Stelco Holdings, Advance Auto Parts
- G20 Summit in Bali
Wednesday, November 16
- Notable data: Housing Starts, Consumer Price Index, U.S. Retail Sales, U.S. Trade Price Indices, U.S. Industrial Production and Capacity Utilization, U.S. Business Inventories
- Notable earnings: Lowes, Target, Metro, Loblaw, TJX, Cisco Systems, Bath & Body Works, NVIDIA, NFI Group
- G20 Summit in Bali
Thursday, November 17
- Notable data: U.S. Initial Jobless Claims, U.S. Housing Starts & Building Permits, Phila. Fed Index
- Notable earnings: Kohl’s, Applied Materials, The Gap
Friday, November 18
- Notable data: Teranet-National Bank House Price Index, Industrial Product and Raw Materials Price Indices, : International Securities Transactions, U.S. Existing Home Sales, U.S. Leading Indicators
- Notable earnings: Foot Locker, The Children’s Place