Monday, May 29

  • Memorial Day – U.S. markets are closed
  • Alberta Election
  • Notable guests: Mirko Bibic, President and CEO, BCE and Bell Canada

Tuesday, May 30

  • Notable data: Current Account Balance, S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index, U.S. Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index
  • Notable earnings: Coveo Solutions, HP Inc.
  • Notable guests: Laura Adams, Managing Director, Head of Institutional Sales & Trading, Morgan Stanley Canada Limited

Wednesday, May 31

  • Notable data: Canadian GDP, Chicago PMI, U.S. Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey
  • Notable earnings: National Bank of Canada
  • Notable guests: Louis Têtu, chairman and CEO of Coveo
  • 1400: Beige Book
  • Facebook AGM
  • Walmart AGM

Thursday, June 1

  • Notable data: S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, ADP National Employment Report, U.S. Initial Jobless Claims, U.S. Productivity, ISM Manufacturing PMI, U.S. Construction Spending
  • Notable earnings: Laurentian Bank of Canada, GameStop, Dollar General, Macy’s, Broadcom, Lululemon Athletica
  • Notable guests: Marc Parent, President and Chief Executive Officer, CAE
  • Airbnb AGM

Friday, June 2

  • Notable data: U.S. Employment Report