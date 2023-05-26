May 26, 2023
The Week Ahead: Earnings from National Bank; GDP data due
Monday, May 29
- Memorial Day – U.S. markets are closed
- Alberta Election
- Notable guests: Mirko Bibic, President and CEO, BCE and Bell Canada
Tuesday, May 30
- Notable data: Current Account Balance, S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index, U.S. Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index
- Notable earnings: Coveo Solutions, HP Inc.
- Notable guests: Laura Adams, Managing Director, Head of Institutional Sales & Trading, Morgan Stanley Canada Limited
Wednesday, May 31
- Notable data: Canadian GDP, Chicago PMI, U.S. Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey
- Notable earnings: National Bank of Canada
- Notable guests: Louis Têtu, chairman and CEO of Coveo
- 1400: Beige Book
- Facebook AGM
- Walmart AGM
Thursday, June 1
- Notable data: S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, ADP National Employment Report, U.S. Initial Jobless Claims, U.S. Productivity, ISM Manufacturing PMI, U.S. Construction Spending
- Notable earnings: Laurentian Bank of Canada, GameStop, Dollar General, Macy’s, Broadcom, Lululemon Athletica
- Notable guests: Marc Parent, President and Chief Executive Officer, CAE
- Airbnb AGM
Friday, June 2
- Notable data: U.S. Employment Report