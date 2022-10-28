Oct 28, 2022
The Week Ahead: Earnings from Rogers; Canadian labour force survey
BNN Bloomberg,
Monday, October 31
- Notable data: Bloomberg Nanos Confidence, Chicago PMI
- Notable earnings: Fairfax Financial Holdings, Surge Energy, IAMGOLD, NexGen Energy, Hut 8 Mining, Brookfield Asset Management, Knight Therapeutics, Turquoise Hill Resources, K-Bro Linen, Paramount Resources, Park Lawn, Obsidian Energy, Stelco Holdings, ECN Capital, Bonterra Energy, Shawcor, MCAN Mortgage, Birchcliff Energy, Arc Resources, Cargojet, IMAX, Gibson Energy, Avis Budget Group, Goodyear Tire & Rubber, Williams Cos., XPO Logistics
Tuesday, November 1
- Notable data: S&P Global Canada Manufacturing PMI, ISM Manufacturing PMI, US Construction Spending
- Notable earnings: High Liner Foods, Thomson Reuters, B2Gold, Dream Industrial REIT, Frontera Energy, Martinrea, Pfizer, Uber Technologies, Newmont, Eli Lilly, Mondelez Int’l, Western Union, Electronic Arts, Advanced Micro Devices, Chesapeake Energy, Airbnb
Wednesday, November 2
- Notable data: ADP National Employment Report, FOMC Announcement
- Notable earnings: Cenovus Energy, Rogers, Calfrac Well Services, Bausch + Lomb, Canada Goose, Dream Residential REIT, Great-West Life, Sun Life Financial, Primaris REIT, Tourmaline Oil, GFL Environmental, Hudbay Minerals, Spin Master, Nutrien, Suncor Energy, Canaccord Genuity, Parkland Corp. Brookfield Infrastructure, Yum! Brands, CVS Health, eBay, Qualcomm, Zillow Group, Etsy, World Wrestling Entertainment, Robinhood Markets, MGM Resorts Int’l
- 1430: Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s Press Briefing
Thursday, November 3
- Notable data: Building Permits, Int’l Merchandise Trade, Initial Jobless Claims, US Factory Orders, US Durable Goods Orders,
- Notable earnings: Athabasca Oil, BCE, Restaurant Brands, Barric Gold, Bombardier, Lightspeed Commerce, Gildan Activewear, Canadian Natural Resources, Quebecor, Nuvei, Open Text, Wheaton Precious Metals, RioCan REIT, IGM Financial, Artis REIT, Pembina Pipeline, Enerplus, Jamieson Wellness, Kinaxis, Marriott Int’l, Under Armour, Amgen, Bausch Health, Crocs, Moderna, Wayfair, Peloton Interactive, Peabody Energy, Kellogg, Starbucks, Coinbase, Paypal Holdings, DoorDash, Warner Bros, Expedia, Live Nation Entertainment
- Freeland to release fall fiscal update
Friday, November 4
- Notable data: Canadian Labour Force Survey, US Employment Report
- Notable earnings: Telus, Resolute Forest Products, Enbridge, SNC Lavalin, Brookfield Renewable Partners, Magna Int’l, Constellation Software, Sleep Country Canada, Monster Beverage, News Corp, Duke Energy, Novavax, DraftKings, Societe Generale