Monday, September 12

  • Notable data: Canadian national balance sheet and financial flow accounts
  • Notable earnings: Oracle
  • Brookfield Asset Management investor day (1330)

Tuesday, September 13

  • Notable data: U.S. CPI
  • Notable earnings: Roots, WildBrain
  • Rogers Communications CEO Tony Staffieri and CFO Glenn Brandt address BMO conference (900)
  • BCE CFO addresses BMO conference (930)
  • Cineplex president and CEO Ellis Jacob and CFO Gord Nelson address Scotiabank conference (1010), and BMO conference (1215)

Wednesday, September 14

  • Notable data: Canadian manufacturing sales, U.S. PPI
  • Notable earnings: BRP
  • Canadian National Railway president and CEO Tracy Robinson and CFO Ghislain Houle address Morgan Stanley conference (1220)

Thursday, September 15

  • Notable data: Canadian existing home sales; U.S. initial jobless claims and retail sales
  • Notable earnings: Empire Co.
  • Canadian Pacific Railway president and CEO Keith Creel addresses Morgan Stanley conference (1110)
  • Air Canada CFO Amos Kazzaz addresses Morgan Stanley conference (1405)

Friday, September 16

  • Notable data: Canadian housing starts, international securities transactions, and wholesale trade; University of Michigan U.S. consumer sentiment index; China retail sales, industrial production, and fixed-asset investment