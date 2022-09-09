18h ago
The Week Ahead: Earnings from Roots, BRP, Empire; U.S. inflation data due
Monday, September 12
- Notable data: Canadian national balance sheet and financial flow accounts
- Notable earnings: Oracle
- Brookfield Asset Management investor day (1330)
Tuesday, September 13
- Notable data: U.S. CPI
- Notable earnings: Roots, WildBrain
- Rogers Communications CEO Tony Staffieri and CFO Glenn Brandt address BMO conference (900)
- BCE CFO addresses BMO conference (930)
- Cineplex president and CEO Ellis Jacob and CFO Gord Nelson address Scotiabank conference (1010), and BMO conference (1215)
Wednesday, September 14
- Notable data: Canadian manufacturing sales, U.S. PPI
- Notable earnings: BRP
- Canadian National Railway president and CEO Tracy Robinson and CFO Ghislain Houle address Morgan Stanley conference (1220)
Thursday, September 15
- Notable data: Canadian existing home sales; U.S. initial jobless claims and retail sales
- Notable earnings: Empire Co.
- Canadian Pacific Railway president and CEO Keith Creel addresses Morgan Stanley conference (1110)
- Air Canada CFO Amos Kazzaz addresses Morgan Stanley conference (1405)
Friday, September 16
- Notable data: Canadian housing starts, international securities transactions, and wholesale trade; University of Michigan U.S. consumer sentiment index; China retail sales, industrial production, and fixed-asset investment