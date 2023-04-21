Apr 21, 2023
The Week Ahead: Earnings from Teck Resources, Rogers Communications
BNN Bloomberg,
Monday, April 24
- Notable data: New Housing Price Index
- Notable earnings: Coca-Cola, Whirlpool Corp., CN Railway
Tuesday, April 25
- Notable data: S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index, FHFA House Price Index, U.S. New Home Sales, U.S. Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index
- Notable earnings: United Parcel Service, Pepsico, General Motors, Biogen, Archer-Daniels-Midland, 3M, General Electric, McDonald’s, JetBlue Airways, Halliburton Co., Kimberly-Clark, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Alphabet, Microsoft, Texas Instruments, Visa, Aecon Group, TFI International, West Fraser Timber
Wednesday, April 26
- Notable data: U.S. Advance Economic Indicators Report, U.S. Durable Goods Orders
- Notable earnings: Boeing, General Dynamics, Teck Resources, Rogers Communications, Precision Drilling, Cenovus Energy, Mattel, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Waste Management, eBay, Meta Platforms, Celestica, Alamos Gold, Whitecap Resources
- 1330: Bank of Canada Summary of Deliberations for the April 12th policy decision
Thursday, April 27
- Notable data: Survey of Employment, Payrolls and Hours, U.S. Initial Jobless Claims, U.S. Real GDP, U.S. Pending Home Sales
- Notable earnings: Mullen Group, Caterpillar, Merck & CO., Honeywell International, Southwest Airlines, Hershey Co., Keurig Dr Pepper, Steven Madden, Harley-Davidson, Lear Corp., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Domino’s Pizza, Crocs, Hasbro, Newmont Corp., Eli Lilly, Methanex, Mondelez International, T-Mobile US, IMAX Corp., Amazon.com, Eldorado Gold, Bombardier, Mastercard, Agnico Eagle Mines, Toromont Industries, Activision Blizzard, Pinterest, Weyerhaeuser, Intel Corp.
- 1030: Bombardier Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Friday, April 28
- Notable data: Monthly Real GDP, U.S. Personal Income & Consumption, U.S. Employment Cost Index, Chicago PMI, University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index
- Notable earnings: Cameco, Bonterra Resources, Colgate-Palmolive, Exxon Mobil, Chevron, Corp., Imperial Oil