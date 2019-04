The Week Ahead: Earnings march on, Fed rate decision

McCreath's Lookahead: Watch for guidance in busy earnings week

BNN Bloomberg sets up the week ahead with what investors need to know.

Monday, April 29

-Notable earnings: CN Rail, Restaurant Brands, CannaRoyalty, First Quantum Minerals, Alphabet

-Boeing AGM

Tuesday, April 30

-Notable earnings: Encana, Arc Resources, Shopify, First National Financial, Genworth MI Canada, Merck & Co., Eli Lilly & Co., Pfizer, Wynn Resorts, McDonald’s, General Motors, Apple

-Notable data: Cdn. Real GDP (Feb)

-CN Rail annual meeting in Montreal

-Transat AGM in Montreal

-Encana AGM in Calgary

Wednesday, May 1

-Notable earnings: Suncor, Loblaw, Fortis, Canfor, Yamana, Open Text, Cameco, CGI Inc., Whitecap Resources, Centerra Gold, Gildan Activewear, Manulife, Denison Mines, Yum! Brands, Qualcomm

-Fed announcement, Chair Jerome Powell holding a press briefing at 2:30 p.m. ET

-Arc Resources AGM

-Mullen Group AGM

Thursday, May 2

-Notable earnings: Bombardier, Great-West Life, Altagas, GMP, BCE, Cott, Weight Watchers, Activison Blizzard

-Bombardier AGM in Montreal

-SNC AGM in Montreal

-Suncor AGM in Calgary

-Manulife AGM

-Loblaw AGM

Friday, May 3

-Notable earnings: DavidsTea, TransCanada, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

-Notable data: U.S. Jobs Data

-TransCanada AGM in Calgary